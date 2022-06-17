The Best Pool Floats for a Seriously Fun Summer
Whether you'll be hitting the lake, wading in the ocean, or splashing around in a pool this summer, inflatable toys can make any water activity so much more fun. And in case you haven't heard, pool floats have come a long way in recent years. While you can still shop traditional rafts fit for laying out in the sunshine, there's more and more options for comfort while lounging in the pool. Plus, there's pool floats designed specifically for every member of the family, including the dog!
There are inflatable pool floats for the whole family, from babies to teens to adults, and they'll make any backyard, local beach, or lake feel even more exciting.Keep scrolling to shop some of the best pool floats on the market right now. Whether you're in it for relaxation or a day of play, there's something for everyone.
The Best Pool Floats for 2022
- Best Overall Pool Float: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float
- Best Adult Pool Float: SwimWays Original Spring Float
- Best Baby Pool Float: SwimWays Baby Spring Float Activity Center with Canopy
- Best Pool Chair Float: AQUA Zero Gravity Pool Chair
- Best Pool Float for Tanning: Jasonwell Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float
- Best Pool Float with Cup Holder: Intex Sit N Float Inflatable Lounge
- Best Pool Float for Games: JOYIN Inflatable Pool Float Set
- Best Dog Pool Float: SwimWays Spring Float Paddle Paws Dog Pool Float
Best Overall Pool Float: Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float
BUY IT: from $19.99; amazon.com
It's easy to see why this versatile pool float has risen to the top of Amazon's best-seller list. It can be used as a hammock, lounge chair, drifter, or saddle. And since the seat rests in the water and is not elevated, it's easy to get onto and off of without any effort. Plus, it allows the water to keep you cool during the brutal heat that comes along with Southern summers. When not inflated, the float is compact enough to transport with little effort and doesn't take up much space. And since you'll just need to inflate the buoyant pillow on each end, you can fill it in no time once you reach your desired floating destination.
Dimensions: 1.75 x 12 x 9.5 inches
Weight: 1.65 pounds
Best Adult Pool Float: SwimWays Original Spring Float
BUY IT: $15.29; target.com
This comfy pool float is one of the best out there, according to hundreds of Target shoppers. Its hammock-like shape and soft mesh bed allow for stability and comfort, and it will keep your body cool by slightly dipping into the water when you lay down. Use it to relax in the sun without the fear of tipping overboard.
Dimensions: 5.5 x 35 x 69 inches
Weight: 2.2 pounds
Best Baby Pool Float: SwimWays Baby Spring Float Activity Center with Canopy
BUY IT: $19.98; amazon.com
Safe for children from 9 months old up to age 2, this bright floatie is a great way to introduce little ones to the water. It comes with a retractable canopy for sun protection, and its inner spring provides stability. Plus, it features a swiveling octopus that can hold included toys like a rattle and stacking rings. Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers gave it positive reviews, so you know it's a great option.
Dimensions: 34 x 30 x 20.5 inches
Weight: 3.15 pounds
Best Pool Chair Float: AQUA Zero Gravity Pool Chair
BUY IT: $43.46; amazon.com
Arm rests and a leg booster create a comfortable seated position for floating in the pool. The seat is adjustable to low, medium, and high levels. It's outfitted with features that aim to provide maximum comfort, including an ultra-supportive backrest and a soft air mesh cover for cooling.
Dimensions: 42 x 40 inches
Weight: 3.08 pounds
Best Pool Float for Tanning: Jasonwell Inflatable Tanning Pool Lounger Float
BUY IT: $46.99; amazon.com
While this lounger float is great for using in a pool, it can also be used without a pool. It has a ribbed base and removable pillow for added support. There is also a rope attached to the outside that allows you to easily move it about the pool or attach it to a dock at the lake.
Dimensions: 71 x 48 inches
Weight: 5.3 pounds
Best Pool Float with Cup Holder: Intex Sit N Float Inflatable Lounge
BUY IT: $14.67; amazon.com
While we love that this pool float has two cup holders to hold the refreshing beverage of your choice, we also love the comfort it offers. A horseshoe armrest and supportive back will keep you upright with the lower half of your body in the water, so you can sit back and rest or read a book while staying cool.
Dimensions: 60 x 39 inches
Weight: 1.76 pounds
Best Pool Float for Games: JOYIN Inflatable Pool Float Set
BUY IT: $25.49; amazon.com
Get the whole crew together for a fun game of water volleyball or basketball with this fun set. An inflatable volleyball and basketball are included. Both kids and adults will love this game set for the pool.
Dimensions: Volleyball court is 105 x 28 x 35 inches, basketball hoop is 2" x 23 x 27 inches
Weight: 4.77 pounds
Best Dog Pool Float: SwimWays Spring Float Paddle Paws Dog Pool Float
BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com
Made specifically with dogs in mind, this raft has a claw-friendly covering that's puncture resistant. This raft is made for small to medium dogs up to 65 pounds, but there is also a large option to accommodate dogs over 65 pounds. Water can come through the mesh bottom to cool dogs off on those hot summer days. Plus, it can be folded into a more compact shape for storage and travel.
Dimensions: 51.5 x 3 x 9 inches
Weight: 2.77 pounds