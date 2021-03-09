St. Patrick's Day Desserts Better Than a Pot of Gold
St. Patrick's Day isn't just about corned beef and cabbage. In order to celebrate the holiday right, you'll want a festive dessert to cap off the night. While some of our classic dessert recipes are always good options for any special celebration, we've dug up some of our best Irish-inspired treats to whip up as well. From sweets made with sour cream like our Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake, to fruity apple desserts like our Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata, and even mint chocolate treats like Andes Mint Brownies, these St. Patrick's Day desserts will certainly leave you feeling lucky. These confections are for those who want their cakes as green as it gets, or those who want a simple dessert with a pop of color without food coloring.
Let the luck of the Irish be all over the dessert table as you celebrate with these easy and delicious St. Paddy's recipes.
Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
Recipe: Salted Irish Cream Apple Crostata
Irish cream liqueur is added to the batter and sauce in this buttery pastry. Serve with vanilla ice cream and Irish coffee.
Irish Coffee
Recipe: Irish Coffee
Pair Irish coffee with your favorite cake or cookie, or enjoy it on its own as an after-dinner treat.
Mint Chocolate Chip Cake
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Cake
Fresh mint leaves are what add the bold flavor to this green cake.
Sour Cream Pound Cake
Recipe: Sour Cream Pound Cake
The light and fluffy texture of this Southern favorite comes from the sour cream used in the batter. Throw in a dash of green food dye to make an extra lucky cake.
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Turn these molten red velvet cakes into green velvet cakes, which also perfectly serves a family of four.
Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites
Recipe: Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites
Buy your favorite green sprinkles and cover the sides of these cookies for festive holiday garnish.
Key Lime Tassies
Recipe: Key Lime Tassies
The pop of green from the key lime filling make these bit-sized treats the perfect tropical addition to your table.
Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sour Cream Cheesecake
This cheesecake has a silky texture thanks to the slow-cooker. Garnish with kiwis for sweet, spirited fun.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
Recipe: Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
Cream cheese filling and praline frosting make this apple treat indulgent and irresistible. Add green food coloring to the praline frosting for a festive finish.
Andes Mint Brownies
Recipe: Andes Mint Brownies
These brownies taste just like the classic chocolate bar, and are a true St. Paddy's treat with their pop of green mint filling.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
If a green dessert doesn't sound appetizing, this citrus-filled pound cake will still dazzle on the dessert table. Add fresh lime zest for just a touch of color.
Red Velvet Layer Cake
Recipe: Red Velvet Layer Cake
For a formal St. Patrick's Day party (yes, it's possible), serve a layer cake. Just replace the red food coloring with green for a March 17-ready dessert.
Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
Recipe: Avocado-Key Lime Pie Ice Cream
The flavors of avocado and key lime will create a rich and citrus-filled ice cream dessert. Pick up White Chocolate-Macadamia Nut Cookies from your local bakery for a sophisticated ice cream sandwich.
Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
Recipe: Texas Sheet Cake with Fudge Icing
It may not be green, but a chocolate dessert is worthy of any celebration, any month of the year.
Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
Recipe: Mint Chocolate Chip Ice-Cream Cake
What better way to serve up a green dessert than with mint chocolate-chip ice cream smoothed between luscious layers of chocolate cake? For garnish, use chocolate-mint candies or mint Oreos.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
This spring dessert can easily be converted into a St. Patty's Day confection with a little green food coloring in the frosting and a shamrock-shaped garnish.
Mint-Chocolate Chip Shake
Recipe: Mint-Chocolate Chip Shake
A few drops of green food coloring add bright green color to this minty, sweet shake.