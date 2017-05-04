A Mother's Day Centerpiece for the Lady with a Signature Color
What You'll Need
The flowers included in Buffy's arrangement are: lilac, tulip, ‘Sunny Border Blue’ veronica, delphinium, sweet pea, and dusty miller. You will also need:
- chicken wire (found at a local hardware store)
- florist snips
- a watertight container
- rubber bands
Step 1
Bundle together flowers of the same type with a rubber band (except for the dusty miller). Cut the bundles so their heights vary but are within 1 inch of each other. Remember to trim the stems at a slight angle to maximize the water absorption and extend the life span of your arrangement.
Step 2
Cut a piece of chicken wire so it’s slightly larger than the container’s diameter. Shape the wire into a loose ball, and then tuck it inside the container. This creates a cage across the top to help hold the blooms in place. Insert the bundles into the chicken wire grid. Place the taller bundles in the middle of the container, and position the shorter stems around the outside.
Step 3
Fill in empty spaces of the centerpiece with sprigs of dusty miller. Change out the water every few days to make the centerpiece last for up to five days.