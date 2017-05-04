A Mother's Day Centerpiece for the Lady with a Signature Color

By Grace Haynes
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Southern Living's flower expert has arranged hundreds, if not thousands, of centerpieces from simple vases to extravagant urns. Putting together this beautiful centerpiece is easier than it looks. Buffy loves purple, so she chose flowers in various shades of lavender and blue. This arrangement is easily done in another color though. Prefer a blush-and-bashful color palette? Buffy suggests using hyacinths, jasmine, peonies, garden roses, lisianthus, and wax flowers. The main key to mastering a monochromatic bouquet is using flowers with different scales and textures so each bloom stands out.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

What You'll Need

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

The flowers included in Buffy's arrangement are: lilac, tulip, ‘Sunny Border Blue’ veronica, delphinium, sweet pea, and dusty miller. You will also need:

  • chicken wire (found at a local hardware store)
  • florist snips
  • a watertight container
  • rubber bands
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

Step 1

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Bundle together flowers of the same type with a rubber band (except for the dusty miller). Cut the bundles so their heights vary but are within 1 inch of each other. Remember to trim the stems at a slight angle to maximize the water absorption and extend the life span of your arrangement.

3 of 4

Step 2

Credit: Photo: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Cut a piece of chicken wire so it’s slightly larger than the container’s diameter. Shape the wire into a loose ball, and then tuck it inside the container. This creates a cage across the top to help hold the blooms in place. Insert the bundles into the chicken wire grid. Place the taller bundles in the middle of the container, and position the shorter stems around the outside.

Advertisement

4 of 4

Step 3

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Fill in empty spaces of the centerpiece with sprigs of dusty miller. Change out the water every few days to make the centerpiece last for up to five days.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Grace Haynes