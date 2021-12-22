Why Making Noise at Midnight on New Year's Eve Is Actually Good Luck
Grab your party blowers.
New Year's Eve is a sparkly, loud, flashy affair—at least, some years more than others. There's fireworks flying in the air and noisemakers ringing out, and there's a palpable excitement for fresh beginnings that will start on New Year's Day. Then, there are many traditions associated with the kickoff of a new year, such as eating black-eyed peas and collards, as well as superstitions that we all heed to ensure no bad vibes follow us into the coming year.
We've all heard of the usuals, like watching out for who becomes the first visitor to cross your threshold and enter your home on New Year's Day. (It's said they can be a bringer of good fortune to come or determine the tone for the whole year.) There's also the pantry superstition, which says that making sure your pantry is well-stocked on the night before entering a new year makes sure you're set up to bring yourself and your home good fortune and bounty during the year to come, rather than an empty pantry that would symbolize a barren year. Of course, there's also the food superstitions that bring all sorts of luck and prosperity and are admittedly everyone's favorites.
However, not all superstitions revolve around New Year's Day itself. Turns out, part of your yearly New Year's Eve celebration is a superstition all on its own. Remember the noisemakers? According to lore, making noise at midnight is said to ward off bad spirits and intentions as you enter a new year. The noise scares off ill will and welcomes in happy celebration. Double duty!
Stock up now with these fringe squawkers and metallic blow-out horns, or feel free to make your own at home. This is one New Year's superstition that doesn't take much effort at all.
Whether you're staying home or spending time with loved ones this New Year's Eve, make sure to still grab the party blowers. You know, for good luck. (Just don't tell Dad. He hates loud noises.)