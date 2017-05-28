7 Classic New Year's Eve Movie Moments

Sometimes the best way to celebrate the New Year is by staying in with your closest friends or family and watching a movie. Check out our top picks for the best New Year's Eve movies.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

We wait the entire movie for the moment Harry (Billy Crystal) will profess his love for Sally (Meg Ryan). It finally happens at the end of the movie, when Harry crashes Sally's New Year's Eve party and delivers possibly one of the best romantic monologues ever written. They end the night with a kiss to "Auld Lang Syne." This is one of our all-time favorites.

The Gold Rush (1925)

Charlie Chaplin gets stood up for a New Year's Eve dinner. While waiting for his guest to arrive, he imagines entertaining her. The dinner party dance sequence, where Chaplin memorably uses dinner rolls as feet (also known as the "roll dance"), is one of the most memorable scenes in film history. And because of it, The Gold Rush remains one of Chaplin's most celebrated works.

Trading Places (1983)

Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy's elaborate revenge plot against two billionaires comes to a head on a Philadelphia-bound train on New Year's Eve. The scene, which includes Eddie Murphy in ambiguous African garb, a handful of beef jerky, and a ridiculous gorilla costume, shows all the actors at their prime.

Radio Days (1944)

Written and directed by Woody Allen, Radio Days looks back on an American family's life during the Golden Age of Radio, using both music and memories to tell the story. The movie ends on New Year's Eve, when Joe (Woody Allen) is brought down from his room to celebrate the transition to 1944, and he delivers a moving monologue to all the radio stars from his memory.

The Godfather Part II (1959)



Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) travels to Havana to discuss future Cuban business prospects and becomes wary as he realizes Castro's rebels may soon takeover. At a New Year's Eve party, the tension culminates when Michael finds out his brother Fredo (John Cazale) is a traitor. Michael seals his brother's fate with a heartbreaking New Year's kiss that lives in infamy.

200 Cigarettes (1999)

It's New Year's Eve of 1981, and Monica (Martha Plimpton) is throwing a party at her New York City apartment. She thinks no one is going to show, so she gets drunk and passes out. In the meantime, the film follows an all-star cast -- including Ben and Casey Affleck, Dave Chappelle, Janeane Garofalo, Christina Ricci, and Paul Rudd, plus a cameo by Elvis Castello -- on various escapades before eventually ending up at Monica's party. She wakes the next morning to find the strangers on her floor, and flips through a final montage of Polaroids from the night she missed.

Ghostbusters II (1989)