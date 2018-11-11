Ring in the New Year with 16 Easy Drink Recipes

By Michelle Darrisaw Updated August 26, 2022
Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Whether you plan on hosting a big New Year's Eve bash with friends or cuddling up at midnight with that special someone, impressive drinks and tasty appetizers are exactly what you need to get the party started and celebrate the last hurrah of the year with a bang. Of course, most people turn to the trusted libation—a glass of Champagne—to kick things off, but there are other winter-inspired mixed drinks and cocktails to make your evening a delicious success as well. This collection runs the gamut from fruity gulps to sparkling sippers. We've even provided some dessert drink recipes and sophisticated non-alcoholic options. So just before the impending ball drops and the iconic countdown begins, pop the cork and raise a glass to these spirited cocktails and bubbles. Three, two, one...Happy New Year!

Start Slideshow

1 of 16

Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail

The simple trio of pomegranate juice, turbinado sugar, and Champagne is a sweet and refreshing start to any holiday party. Feel free to substitute cranberry juice if pomegranate juice doesn't tickle your taste buds. Rock candy makes an elegant garnish and can be stirred in for extra sweetness.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

Cranberry Sangría Punch Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Cranberry Sangría Punch Recipe

This wintry, ruby-red spin on sangria goes down easy and can be made hours before your party—just add the Champagne right before serving. Use Brut Champagne, not prosecco, to keep the wine-based punch from becoming overly sweet. A sweetened blend of cranberries provides the brilliant color.

3 of 16

Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz

This recipe won't take long to prepare, with just three ingredients and a mint sprig for garnish. Aperol is an Italian aperitif made with bitter orange, rhubarb, and other flavors. Use blood oranges for the richest color in this prosecco-based concoction. 

Advertisement

4 of 16

Mint-Champagne Shrub

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Mint-Champagne Shrub

Sparkling wine, Champagne vinegar, lemon and lime juice, mint leaves, and elderflower liqueur—the only thing missing is your glass. Muddle the mint and superfine sugar together for full-on festive flavor.

5 of 16

Ginger Beer

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Ginger Beer

Nix the Champagne and sparkling wines, and pour this ginger-flavored beer instead. And no, we're not talking about buying a six-pack from the store. We've got a delicious recipe to create your own, with a splash of dark rum as a mystery ingredient.

6 of 16

Champagne Punch

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Champagne Punch

Bright, sparkling, and bubbly—what more could you ask for from a big batch of punch on New Year's Eve? To make this punch, all you'll need is one bottle of Champagne or prosecco, a cup of dry gin, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice. You can even make a kid-friendly version with lemon-lime soda in place of the alcohol.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 16

Last-Word Fizz

Credit: Photo: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Last-Word Fizz

In this version of the classic gin fizz, you'll find the usual egg white, well-shaken to create the foamy texture for a luscious cocktail. We've added green Chartreuse for herbal complexity and maraschino liqueur for a touch of sweetness.  Strain into a stemmed glass, pour club soda over top, and enjoy the Last-Word.

8 of 16

Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail

Save the peels from the delicious pear dessert you baked for the occasion to dress up this cocktail. In this recipe, bourbon gets a pop from hard pear cider and a touch of sweetness from simple syrup. For the cider, we suggest using Sonoma "The Pitchfork" Pear Cider, but any variety you choose should work. 

9 of 16

Aperol-Bourbon Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz

Offer a fizzy club soda cocktail instead for those who prefer an alternative to Champagne. This sophisticated-looking drink is a simple four-ingredient combination that doesn't even require a shaker. Squeeze an orange wedge into the glass and rub orange peel around the rim for extra flavor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 16

Retro Rum Punch Recipe

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Retro Rum Punch

Get your New Year's party going with this retro punch recipe spiked with a dose of nostalgia. It's a feisty mix of ginger beer, rum, and pineapple and cranberry juice. Serve over ice and fresh fruit in those punch glasses that have been hanging around since the '60s.

11 of 16

Berry Juniper Fizz

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Berry Juniper Fizz

So gorgeous in a coupe glass, everyone will want to try these alcohol-free mocktails at your party. This recipe from Austin bar owner Chris Marshall uses Juniper Syrup, a cranberry sparkling beverage, and zero-alcohol gin. A skewer of cranberries and orange peel bring the drink to the height of sophistication.

12 of 16

Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail

In this boozy drink, chocolate liqueur and whole milk complement the subtly peanut butter-flavored whiskey without overwhelming it. The rim is garnished with peanut butter and chocolate shavings to highlight the flavor. Don't skip the pinch of sea salt, the real secret to pulling this recipe together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 16

Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch Recipe

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch Recipe

This sweet-and-sour punch has got some spice. Simply stir together a bubbly blend of Champagne, ginger ale, bourbon, simple syrup, and lime juice before your bash. Add a slice of lime to each glass for extra tartness.

14 of 16

Cranberry Moscow Mule

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Cranberry Moscow Mule

This wintery twist on the traditional Moscow mule adds cranberry juice into the usual mix of vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. Plus, these cocktails can be stirred right in the glass. Throw frozen cranberries into the concotion for an especially festive look.

15 of 16

Ambrosia Cocktail Recipe

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Ambrosia Cocktail

Cap off the year with a cocktail inspired by one of the South's favorite holiday side dishes. In this recipe from Amy Mikkelsen in Atlanta, Georgia, coconut rum and fresh orange and pineapple juices stand in for the fruit salad. Garnish with marshmallows, maraschino cherries, coconut flakes, or any ingredient unique to your family recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 16

White Chocolate Martini

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: White Chocolate Martini

This smooth and creamy dessert cocktail will bring a sweet ending to an auspicious year. Heavy cream, vanilla vodka, and white chocolate liqueur are poured into a martini glass and topped with chocolate shavings for good measure. Serve alongside a selection of New Year's Eve desserts.  

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Michelle Darrisaw