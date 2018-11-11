Ring in the New Year with 16 Easy Drink Recipes
Whether you plan on hosting a big New Year's Eve bash with friends or cuddling up at midnight with that special someone, impressive drinks and tasty appetizers are exactly what you need to get the party started and celebrate the last hurrah of the year with a bang. Of course, most people turn to the trusted libation—a glass of Champagne—to kick things off, but there are other winter-inspired mixed drinks and cocktails to make your evening a delicious success as well. This collection runs the gamut from fruity gulps to sparkling sippers. We've even provided some dessert drink recipes and sophisticated non-alcoholic options. So just before the impending ball drops and the iconic countdown begins, pop the cork and raise a glass to these spirited cocktails and bubbles. Three, two, one...Happy New Year!
Pomegranate Champagne Cocktail
The simple trio of pomegranate juice, turbinado sugar, and Champagne is a sweet and refreshing start to any holiday party. Feel free to substitute cranberry juice if pomegranate juice doesn't tickle your taste buds. Rock candy makes an elegant garnish and can be stirred in for extra sweetness.
Cranberry Sangría Punch Recipe
This wintry, ruby-red spin on sangria goes down easy and can be made hours before your party—just add the Champagne right before serving. Use Brut Champagne, not prosecco, to keep the wine-based punch from becoming overly sweet. A sweetened blend of cranberries provides the brilliant color.
Aperol and Blood Orange-Mint Spritz
This recipe won't take long to prepare, with just three ingredients and a mint sprig for garnish. Aperol is an Italian aperitif made with bitter orange, rhubarb, and other flavors. Use blood oranges for the richest color in this prosecco-based concoction.
Mint-Champagne Shrub
Sparkling wine, Champagne vinegar, lemon and lime juice, mint leaves, and elderflower liqueur—the only thing missing is your glass. Muddle the mint and superfine sugar together for full-on festive flavor.
Ginger Beer
Nix the Champagne and sparkling wines, and pour this ginger-flavored beer instead. And no, we're not talking about buying a six-pack from the store. We've got a delicious recipe to create your own, with a splash of dark rum as a mystery ingredient.
Champagne Punch
Bright, sparkling, and bubbly—what more could you ask for from a big batch of punch on New Year's Eve? To make this punch, all you'll need is one bottle of Champagne or prosecco, a cup of dry gin, simple syrup, and fresh lemon juice. You can even make a kid-friendly version with lemon-lime soda in place of the alcohol.
Last-Word Fizz
In this version of the classic gin fizz, you'll find the usual egg white, well-shaken to create the foamy texture for a luscious cocktail. We've added green Chartreuse for herbal complexity and maraschino liqueur for a touch of sweetness. Strain into a stemmed glass, pour club soda over top, and enjoy the Last-Word.
Bourbon and Hard Pear Cider Cocktail
Save the peels from the delicious pear dessert you baked for the occasion to dress up this cocktail. In this recipe, bourbon gets a pop from hard pear cider and a touch of sweetness from simple syrup. For the cider, we suggest using Sonoma "The Pitchfork" Pear Cider, but any variety you choose should work.
Aperol-Bourbon Fizz
Offer a fizzy club soda cocktail instead for those who prefer an alternative to Champagne. This sophisticated-looking drink is a simple four-ingredient combination that doesn't even require a shaker. Squeeze an orange wedge into the glass and rub orange peel around the rim for extra flavor.
Retro Rum Punch Recipe
Get your New Year's party going with this retro punch recipe spiked with a dose of nostalgia. It's a feisty mix of ginger beer, rum, and pineapple and cranberry juice. Serve over ice and fresh fruit in those punch glasses that have been hanging around since the '60s.
Berry Juniper Fizz
So gorgeous in a coupe glass, everyone will want to try these alcohol-free mocktails at your party. This recipe from Austin bar owner Chris Marshall uses Juniper Syrup, a cranberry sparkling beverage, and zero-alcohol gin. A skewer of cranberries and orange peel bring the drink to the height of sophistication.
Peanut Butter Cup Cocktail
In this boozy drink, chocolate liqueur and whole milk complement the subtly peanut butter-flavored whiskey without overwhelming it. The rim is garnished with peanut butter and chocolate shavings to highlight the flavor. Don't skip the pinch of sea salt, the real secret to pulling this recipe together.
Big Batch Bourbon Ginger Ale Punch Recipe
This sweet-and-sour punch has got some spice. Simply stir together a bubbly blend of Champagne, ginger ale, bourbon, simple syrup, and lime juice before your bash. Add a slice of lime to each glass for extra tartness.
Cranberry Moscow Mule
This wintery twist on the traditional Moscow mule adds cranberry juice into the usual mix of vodka, lime juice, and ginger beer. Plus, these cocktails can be stirred right in the glass. Throw frozen cranberries into the concotion for an especially festive look.
Ambrosia Cocktail Recipe
Cap off the year with a cocktail inspired by one of the South's favorite holiday side dishes. In this recipe from Amy Mikkelsen in Atlanta, Georgia, coconut rum and fresh orange and pineapple juices stand in for the fruit salad. Garnish with marshmallows, maraschino cherries, coconut flakes, or any ingredient unique to your family recipe.
White Chocolate Martini
This smooth and creamy dessert cocktail will bring a sweet ending to an auspicious year. Heavy cream, vanilla vodka, and white chocolate liqueur are poured into a martini glass and topped with chocolate shavings for good measure. Serve alongside a selection of New Year's Eve desserts.