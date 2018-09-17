New Year's Eve Captions for Instagram
The holidays are one of the most popular times for sharing photos on Instagram. After you've posted a picture of your Thanksgiving feast and the annual Christmas Eve matching pajamas photo, plus a dressed-up version for Christmas Day, it's time for New Year's Eve.
You've got the perfect outfit and plans to watch the ball drop, so all you need is great lighting and a fabulous and fun caption for Instagram. These captions will fit any scene with captions that describe a funny, inspirational, and celebratory New Year's Eve. Put your fanciest foot forward, step into the New Year, and pop the champagne—it's time for your close-up!
Funny New Year's Captions
These clever captions and quotes will make your friends laugh into the New Year. When you can't find the right words through all the smiles and laughter of your evening, try one of these captions to sum up the perfect and fun time you are having.
1
I would lose weight for my New Year's resolution, but I hate losing.
2
My New Year's resolution this year is to be more selective in making my bad decisions.
3
Why overthink when you can overdrink?
4
Let's start off the New Year being immediately thankful we're not in Times Square.
5
Sometimes all we need is a fresh start. And champagne. Lots of champagne.
6
"You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." Charlie Brown
7
"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." Bill Vaughan
8
Cheers to believing that anything actually changes when the year does.
9
This year, my resolution is to be more optimistic, so my glass will remain half-full (with either rum, vodka or whiskey).
Cute New Year's Captions
A year full of memories is ending, so it's an acceptable time to get a little sentimental with these sweet captions. Find a lovely way to express the unforgettable time you share with the people you love most.
1
Page 1 of 365.
2
Cheers to New Year's!
3
New year. Same me. Bigger Goals.
4
Wishing you peace, love, and laughter in the new year.
5
"There are better things ahead than any we leave behind." C.S. Lewis
6
Every year you make a resolution to change yourself. This year, make a resolution to be yourself.
Inspiring New Year's Quotes
Give your Insta-feed a little hope for the new year with these sentiments for a better year ahead. It's a new year, so what better than to start it with a fresh outlook on life.
1
"For last year's words belong to last year's language
And next year's words await another voice." T.S. Eliot, from "Little Gidding," No. 4 of "Four Quartets"
2
"Ring out the old, ring in the new,
Ring, happy bells, across the snow:
The year is going, let him go;
Ring out the false, ring in the true." Alfred Lord Tennyson, "In Memoriam [Ring out, wild bells]"
3
"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." Ralph Waldo Emerson
Celebrity New Year's Quotes
Sometimes on New Year's Eve, you should look to the stars—Hollywood stars. Here are some notable quotes from celebrities you can capture what you are trying to say.
"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one." Brad Paisley
"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." Oprah Winfrey
Let's watch the old year die/With a fond good-bye/And our hopes as high/As a kite/How can our love go wrong if/We start the new year right?" Bing Crosby, from "Let's Start The New Year Right"