5 Totally Achievable Goals To Make Your New Year's Resolutions

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

New Year's resolutions can seem like impossible mountains to climb, particularly after the first week or month. Motivation wanes, and life gets busy again. However, there are always goals that you can make for yourself that are completely doable, and you can accomplish at least one beneficial change—picking up a new habit or tossing a bad one—over the course of the year. You'd be surprised how much just one change can make a difference for the better!

If you're looking for your one non-negotiable change to take on for 2022, consider these top 5 New Year's resolutions. (Or try them all!)

Be More Punctual

Tired of running late? Or barely making it on time? Or always feeling like you're in a rush? This year might be the time to prioritize a new time table. Much of this habit starts at the beginning of the day, so try to wake up to your alarm without snoozing it, get together a morning routine that you enjoy, and you'll be set up for success. Then, see these 5 Habits of People Who Are Always On Time.

Start Journaling

This can seem daunting to many. What to write? How much to write? An easy way to start this healthy habit is to invest in a Five-Minute Journal or simply jot down things you're grateful for, things you want to accomplish that day, and any random thoughts or worries you've been harboring. It can only take two minutes, and you've spent some time on yourself. Alternatively, you can make your resolution about writing more in general, which can include hand-written notes to loved ones.

Learn to Clean Smartly

Keeping the house tidy doesn't have to take up a majority of your day. In fact, there are simple ways to quickly tackle the important stuff on a daily basis. Start by following our 9 Habits of People Who Always Have a Clean Home, and then consider our guide for decluttering and deep-cleaning one space per month, all year long.

Spend More Mindfully

Coming out of the holidays, it can be tempting to stay in the online shopping mood. If you'd like to tighten your spending for the year (or at least the first half of it), employ the 24-hour rule to curb any spontaneous purchases. When you see something you really want, tell yourself to think about it for 24 hours before considering purchasing. Odds are, you don't actually want or need most things. For an article of clothing, list off at least three outfits or ways you'll be able to wear it. That will tell you if it will work into your existing wardrobe.

Walk It Out

Year after year, the most popular New Year's resolution often revolves around something like getting healthier or exercising more. For many people, it's sadly not a habit that stays consistent for longer than a few weeks. Instead, change how you think about the goal. Make a pact to get outside (or on the treadmill, if needed) and get walking. Going on a walk is good for both your physical and mental health, allowing you to take a break from work or chores and spend time with yourself—or a friend! Plus, it's not as hard on the body as trying to start an intense workout program, which means you're more likely to keep it up. Win-win!