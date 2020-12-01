The Best Places To Watch Fireworks On New Year's Eve

Walt Disney World, Florida

One destination that regularly tops international lists for stunning fireworks displays is Florida's own Disney World. The "most magical place on earth" makes for the ultimate destination for fireworks fanatics, not simply for the size of the shows but for the frequency. Typically, visitors can expect shows across multiple nights in multiple parks. According to Disney Tourist Blog, the way to go is Magic Kingdom the night before and Epcot on New Year's Eve.

