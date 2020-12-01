The Best Places To Watch Fireworks On New Year's Eve
Everybody has their own New Year's traditions. For many, cornbread, black-eyed peas, and greens are a must on New Year's Day. But the night before is all about some old-fashioned fun in the form of New Year's Eve fireworks. No matter the time zone, skies across the South light up with some of the best New Year's Eve fireworks displays around. Here's where to catch them.
Mobile, Alabama
Come for the fireworks, stay for the world's largest edible MoonPie. At least, that's how the port city of Mobile, Alabama, rings in the new year. The downtown celebration begins with music and festivities and ends with fireworks and the lowering of a 600-lb. electric MoonPie. See it to believe it.
Walt Disney World, Florida
One destination that regularly tops international lists for stunning fireworks displays is Florida's own Disney World. The "most magical place on earth" makes for the ultimate destination for fireworks fanatics, not simply for the size of the shows but for the frequency. Typically, visitors can expect shows across multiple nights in multiple parks. According to Disney Tourist Blog, the way to go is Magic Kingdom the night before and Epcot on New Year's Eve.
Tybee Island and Savannah, Georgia
Across the Peach State, Georgians celebrate New Year's Eve in big cities and small towns alike. In Savannah, you don't have to decide, with options to view fireworks on both Tybee Island (if lawn-chairs-in-the-sand is more your speed) or in the city (if drinks-in-both-hands is your style). For those celebrating in the city, a family-friendly celebration on Savannah's Waterfront runs all evening until midnight. Either way, you're in for some spectacular waterfront fireworks.
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Year's festivities start in the afternoon with the Mardi Gras-style Allstate Sugar Bowl NYE Parade, a favorite for college football fans. The party continues in the French Quarter, with street parties, dancing, live music, and more. If you enjoy a crowd, the biggest bash is at Jackson Square, where partygoers countdown to the New Year and wait for the Fleur De Lis to drop. Fireworks take place throughout the city.
Asheville, North Carolina
If you're looking for an experience that's elegant, intimate, and offers front-row views of midnight fireworks, book a New Year's Eve package at the Biltmore, outside Asheville, North Carolina. Join the New Year's Eve black-tie gala for a five-course meal and live entertainment. Then get a front-row seat to fireworks at midnight to usher in the new year.
Dallas, Texas
Everything's bigger in Texas, and that certainly includes fireworks on New Year's Eve. The Reunion Tower "Over the Top" show is the only 360-degree, panoramic fireworks spectacular in the Central time zone. The show boasts more than 5,000 pyrotechnic special effects combined with a fleet of drones for a light show like no other.
D.C. and Alexandria, Virginia
If you're in Washington, D.C., New Year's Eve fireworks options abound. Post up along the Potomac for a first-class spot to see some of the best fireworks in the nation's capitol. Alexandria's First Night puts a particularly family-friendly spin on the celebration, with community-oriented festivities that emphasize performing and visual arts and culminate with midnight fireworks.
