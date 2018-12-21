For many Southerners, New Year's Day means we're eating Hoppin' John with a side of collard greens and cornbread. A bowlful of this classic recipe filled with black-eyed peas, Carolina Gold rice, and ham hock (or bacon) ensures we kick off the year with a promise of good fortune. The black-eyed peas represent coins or, because they swell when cooked, growing prosperity. Collard greens represent paper money, and cornbread looks something akin to gold.

Southerners eat this sacred trio because we're a tad superstitious. For those who aren't, it certainly doesn't hurt to chow on a New Year's Day meal this delicious. Hoppin' John might be ultra-traditional, but we're not afraid of tweaking it. Try our classic versions, whether made in the slow-cooker or served as a soup, or try something different, like our crispy Hoppin' John cakes and hush puppies. Whatever you choose, make one of these delicious Hoppin' John recipes New Year's Day.