New Year's Eve Quotes To Help You Ring in New Beginnings
With a new year comes an entire social media feed full of "new year, new me" captions and halfhearted attempts at meaningful resolutions. As the year draws to a close, we're going to rely on the eloquent (and funny) words of others to close out an eventful year. These quotes capture the stress, heartache, great times, and good memories we shared throughout the year.
From inspirational and funny to heartwarming and soulful, these New Year quotes will give you hope (or the perfect New Year's Eve Instagram caption) to kick off the new year. We can hope it's a brighter, happier, more joyful year. But, let's also remember that it'll only be what we make of it. So whether you need a good laugh, a little inspiration, or some wisdom, these New Year quotes will help you start the new year on a good note. Cheers to a new year and a better us.
Funny New Year Quotes
1
"You know how I always dread the whole year? Well, this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." Charlie Brown
2
"The proper behavior all through the holiday season is to be drunk. This drunkenness culminates on New Year's Eve, when you get so drunk you kiss the person you're married to. The hangover begins the next day and lasts through Super Bowl Sunday, when you lose whatever money you had left from Christmas by betting on the Toronto Blue Jays, who are not even a football team. The rest of the holiday season is spent adding up bills." P.J. O'Rourke
3
"Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." Bill Vaughan
4
"Now there are more overweight people in America than average-weight people. So overweight people are now average…which means, you have met your New Year's resolution." Jay Leno
5
"New Year Resolutions
1. To refrain from saying witty, unkind things, unless they are really witty and irreparably damaging.
2. To tolerate fools more gladly, provided this does not encourage them to take up more of my time." James Agate
6
"And then there was the psychiatrist who put a sign on his door that read: 'And a well-adjusted new year to you all.'" Ruth MacKay
7
"May the New Year bring you courage to break your resolutions early! My own plan is to swear off every kind of virtue, so that I triumph even when I fall!" Aleister Crowley
8
"Each age has deemed the new-born year
The fittest time for festal cheer." Sir Walter Scott
9
"If you asked me for my New Year Resolution, it would be to find out who I am." Cyril Cusack
10
"Before I agree to 2022, I need to see some terms & conditions."
11
"An optimist stays up until midnight to see the new year in. A pessimist stays up to make sure the old year leaves." Bill Vaughan
12
"First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you." F. Scott Fitzgerald
13
"Let us celebrate this New Year's Eve in honor of the time we successfully wasted this year."
14
"It's time to make old mistakes in different ways. Hurray! Happy New Year!"
Inspirational New Year Quotes
1
"Ring out the old, ring in the new,
Ring, happy bells, across the snow:
The year is going, let him go;
Ring out the false, ring in the true." Alfred Lord Tennyson
2
"Tomorrow is the first blank page of a 365-page book. Write a good one." Brad Paisley
3
"For last year's words belong to last year's language, and next year's words await another voice." T.S. Eliot
4
"Be at war with your vices, at Peace with your neighbours, and let every New Year find you a better man." Benjamin Franklin
5
"Another fresh new year is here . . .
Another year to live!
To banish worry, doubt, and fear,
To love and laugh and give!" William Arthur Ward
6
"The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals." Melody Beattie
7
"Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, 'It will be happier…'" Alfred Lord Tennyson
8
"We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day." Edith Lovejoy Pierce
9
"The object of a New Year is not that we should have a new year. It is that we should have a new soul and a new nose; new feet, a new backbone, new ears, and new eyes. Unless a particular man made New Year resolutions, he would make no resolutions. Unless a man starts afresh about things, he will certainly do nothing effective." G.K. Chesterton
10
"We spend January 1 walking through our lives, room by room, drawing up a list of work to be done, cracks to be patched. Maybe this year, to balance the list, we ought to walk through the rooms of our lives...not looking for flaws, but for potential." Ellen Goodman
11
"And now let us believe in a long year that is given to us, new, untouched, full of things that have never been, full of work that has never been done, full of tasks, claims, and demands; and let us see that we learn to take it without letting fall too much of what it has to bestow upon those who demand of it necessary, serious, and great things." Rainer Maria Rilke
12
"In the New Year, never forget to thank to your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!" Mehmet Murat Ildan
13
"As the old year retires and a new one is born, we commit into the hands of our Creator the happenings of the past year and ask for direction and guidance in the new one. May He grant us His grace, His tranquility and His wisdom!" Peggy Toney Horton
14
"Year's end is neither an end nor a beginning but a going on, with all the wisdom that experience can instill in us." Hal Borland
15
"On New Year's Eve the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world." Akilnathan Logeswaran
16
"New year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." Alex Morritt
New Year Resolution Quotes
1
"Now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual." Mark Twain
2
"My New Year's Resolution List usually starts with the desire to lose between ten and three thousand pounds. In the middle, I list career goals and coveted shoes. Somewhere near the end I'll add something about donating more often to charity and reducing my carbon footprint.
I start out with good intentions but by mid-January, the list will be stuck to my cheek because I napped on it as I watched fit people exercise on cable TV.
By the end of January I detest the list and avoid it, all crunched up at the bottom of my purse. By February I've bought a new purse." Nia Vardalos
3
"Let our New Year's resolution be this: We will be there for one another as fellow members of humanity, in the finest sense of the word." Göran Persson
4
"Have your new year's resolutions been a new beginning for you or have they just been different words on the same old beginning? Maybe now's the time to establish a new pattern of viewing your life fresh." Mary Anne Radmacher
5
"I do think New Year's resolutions can't technically be expected to begin on New Year's Day, don't you? Since, because it's an extension of New Year's Eve, smokers are already on a smoking roll and cannot be expected to stop abruptly on the stroke of midnight with so much nicotine in the system. Also dieting on New Year's Day isn't a good idea as you can't eat rationally but really need to be free to consume whatever is necessary, moment by moment, in order to ease your hangover. I think it would be much more sensible if resolutions began generally on January the second." Helen Fielding
6
"Make New Year's goals. Dig within and discover what you would like to have happen in your life this year. This helps you do your part. It is an affirmation that you're interested in fully living life in the year to come." Melody Beattie
7
"Good resolutions are simply checks that men draw on a bank where they have no account." Oscar Wilde
8
"I hope that in this year to come, you make mistakes.
Because if you are making mistakes, then you are making new things, trying new things, learning, living, pushing yourself, changing yourself, changing your world. You're doing things you've never done before, and more importantly, you're doing something.
So that's my wish for you, and all of us, and my wish for myself. Make new mistakes. Make glorious, amazing mistakes. Make mistakes nobody's ever made before. Don't freeze, don't stop, don't worry that it isn't good enough, or it isn't perfect, whatever it is: art, or love, or work or family or life.
Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it.
Make your mistakes, next year and forever." Neil Gaiman
9
"Each New Year, we have before us a brand new book containing 365 blank pages. Let us fill them with all the forgotten things from last year—the words we forgot to say, the love we forgot to show, and the charity we forgot to offer." Peggy Toney Horton
10
"Any new beginning is forged from the shards of the past, not from the abandonment of the past." Craig D. Lounsbrough
11
"What do you need in the New Year? You need a dream; your dream needs an action; and your action needs right thinking! Without right thinking, you can have only unrealized dreams!" Mehmet Murat Ildan
12
"New years will keep coming in our lives as long as we live, but how do we manage to live with prosperity in that every new year and help others around us do the same? Isn't that what we should plan and celebrate? So, let's celebrate the inception of improved us, not the new year." Mohith Agadi
13
"We should celebrate every year that we made it through and every year that we're happier and healthier." Ellen DeGeneres
14
"This year, let's take ownership of our lives and pursue our goals by taking 100 percent responsibility for their realization." Richie Norton
Short New Year Quotes
"Character is the ability to carry out a good resolution long after the excitement of the moment has passed." Cavett Robert
"There are better things ahead than any we leave behind." C.S. Lewis
"Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." Ralph Waldo Emerson
"Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings." Jonathan Huie
"Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." Oprah Winfrey
"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past." Thomas Jefferson