Personalized Mother's Day Gifts You Should Order Now

By Jenna Sims Updated April 01, 2022
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Mark & Graham

While ordering a personalized gift for Mother's Day may take a little extra time and planning, we know Mama will love that you picked a one-of-a-kind gift just for her. Whether you need a gift for your mom, mother-in-law, or grandmother, these customizable presents will help you show the most important women in your life just how much they mean to you. These one-of-a-kind gifts are guaranteed to make her feel special.  

Estee Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick

Credit: Estee Lauder

BUY IT: $43; esteelauder.com

Gift her a tube in her signature color made even more special with the addition of personalization. You can add up to 12 characters and can choose from three different fonts.

Engraved Soap Set

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $34.99; etsy.com

This trio of soaps can be engraved with an initial, monogram, or family name.

Smithey Ironware Engraved Cast Iron Skillet

Credit: Smithey

BUY IT: $200; smithey.com

Add a message up to 30 characters to the bottom of this Charleston-made skillet that is sure to become a family heriloom.

Pottery Barn Essential Sateen Sheet Set

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: from $79; potterybarn.com

Treat Mama to a restful night's sleep with a new set of high-quality monogrammed sheets.

Long Crossbody Phone Pocket

Credit: Leatherology

BUY IT: from $40; leatherology.com

Available in eight color options, this crossbody pouch will help keep her phone safe and her hands free when she's on the go. Up to six letters can be debossed into the leather, done by hand in your choice of gold, silver, rose gold, or clear.

Acacia Wood Cake Stand with Glass Dome

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $74.99; markandgraham.com

If she doesn't have a personalized cake plate in her collection, Mother's Day is the perfect excuse to change that. This etched glass dome sits on a beautiful wooden base.

Mason Ceramic Scented Candles

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: from $29.50; potterybarn.com

A monogram adds a personal touch to these ceramic candles. They're available in three color choices and two size options. 

Maple Wood Rolling Pin

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $19; markandgraham.com

Add a message, up to 30 characters, for your favorite baker to see each time she uses this handcrafted rolling pin. 

Mother's Day Wind Chime

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $54+; etsy.com

A sweet note will bring a smile to her face each time she sees this weather-resistant wind chime in her yard. 

Lightweight Cotton Robe

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $64.99; markandgraham.com

A machine-washable 100% Turkish cotton material will allow her to enjoy the luxury of a spa-like robe in the comfort of her own home. 

Personalized Garden Tools

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $42.79; etsy.com

Everyone will know who this personalized set of garden tools belong to. Add her name or a special message to the wooden handles. 

Love Letter Blanket

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $159+; etsy.com

This custom blanket will allow personal words in your handwriting to keep her warm and feeling loved. 

Cabana Stripe Beach Towel

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $49; markandgraham.com

She'll be ready for her next trip to the pool, lake, or beach with this colorful Turkish cotton towel. 

Custom Return Address Stamp

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $24.95; etsy.com

This self-inking return address stamp will be a welcome addition to her stationery collection. 

Oversized Linen Napkins

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: from $48; potterybarn.com

Upgrade Mama's table setting with these personalized napkins that are machine-washable and available in 17 colors. 

Dipped Ceramic Pitcher

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: from $19.99; markandgraham.com

Complete this gift by filling the ceramic vase with a beautiful bouquet of her favorite flowers. 

Aerating Glass Wine Decanter

Credit: Pottery Barn

BUY IT: from $69.50; potterybarn.com

This elegant glass decanter will reveal the best flavor of her favorite wine. 

Mark and Graham Monogrammed Carry-On

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: from $199; markandgraham.com

Available in 12 different color combinations, this monogrammed carry-on will come in handy on your next mother-daughter getaway. 

Personalized Family Print

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: from $85; uncommongoods.com

This personalized character print is a fun alternative to a family portrait, even including the pets. 

Palm Leaf Tote

Credit: Mark and Graham

BUY IT: from $89; markandgraham.com

For the beach-loving mom, this spacious bag has enough room to hold everything she'll need for a day of fun in the sun. 

Family Recipe Tea Towel

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $18; etsy.com

Have her favorite handwritten family recipe printed on a tea towel to create a keepsake that she will be able to treasure for years to come. 

Personalized Glass Keepsake Box

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $24.95; etsy.com

A beautiful engraved box will allow her to display special jewelry or mementos while keeping them protected.

Personalized Stationary

Credit: Minted

BUY IT: from $35; minted.com

For the lady who is never tired of putting a pen to paper and always writes thank you notes, having her name at the top of her card will add a special touch to her correspondence. 

Custom Birthstone Necklace

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: from $34.81; etsy.com

Completely customizable for up to 12 stones and leaves, this necklace it not only beautiful but carries a special meaning.

