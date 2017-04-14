38 Mother's Day Pies That Taste As Good As They Look

By Grace Haynes Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Southern Living

Bake a treat as sweet as Mom on her special day. Southerners share affection through food, and what better way to express your love by taking the reins on the Mother's Day meal and treating the whole family to a crowd-pleasing dessert. And you can't go wrong with a tradition yet delicious pie. It wouldn't be spring in the South without everyone's favorite fruit: strawberries. Incorporate these juicy gems into a variety of recipes—from icebox to single-serve pies. You can't go wrong with classics like blueberry and Key lime, but we've included a few recipes with unexpected ingredients that elevated the original. Still hungry for more? Check out our list of the prettiest pies we've ever seen.

1 of 38

Shaker Lemon Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Shaker Lemon Pie

Bring some nostalgia to Mother's Day with this old-fashioned pie recipe we borrowed from the pages of a Junior League cookbook.

2 of 38

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Mimic Mama's vintage strawberry-pretzel salad with this sweet and salty pie in her favorite color.

3 of 38

Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Rich chocolate custard makes this classic cream pie over-the-top delicious. Plus, there's barely any baking involved.

4 of 38

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

This pillowy pie combines lemon meringue and Key lime pie for the ultimate Southern pie mashup.

5 of 38

Stone Fruit Lattice Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Stone Fruit Lattice Slab Pie

Firm ripe peaches, nectarines, and cherries collide to create a flavorful filling for this centerpiece-worthy slab pie. 

6 of 38

South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

There's nothing more crowd-pleasing than a creamy coconut dessert at the end of a meal.

7 of 38

No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie

There's nothing better for a hot May Mother's Day than a no-bake frozen pie that can be made in advance.

8 of 38

Strawberry Cream Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

A chocolate crust, French pastry cream, and fresh strawberries meet in this creamy pie.

9 of 38

Watermelon Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Watermelon Pie

Serve a pretty pink pie with fresh watermelon for Mama.

10 of 38

Florida Orange Grove Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie

This stunning pie recipe starts with a baked meringue crust.

11 of 38

Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Southern Buttermilk Pie

Light and silky smooth, this creamy custard-based pie is a classic Southern crowd pleaser. 

12 of 38

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Just when you thought the classic Key lime pie was all you needed, we added the surprise of pink strawberry-infused whipped cream topping in this pretty slab pie. 

13 of 38

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Every Southern cook should have a lemon meringue pie recipe on hand.

14 of 38

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Serve your favorite Key lime pie taste with adorable presentation from your muffin tin.

15 of 38

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Fresh and fruity, this festive slab pie is topped with cute floral crusts for the perfect Mother's Day touch. 

16 of 38

Big Mama's Egg Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big Mama's Egg Pie

From one Mama's kitchen to another, this holiday-worthy pie comes together like magic.

17 of 38

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

This refreshing flavor combination was made for spring celebrations.

18 of 38

Orange Meringue Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Orange Meringue Pie

You know and love lemon meringue pie but wait until you meet its orange cousin.

19 of 38

Rhubarb Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Rhubarb Custard Pie

What is prettier than a pink pie for Mother's Day?

20 of 38

Fig Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Fig Pie

This photo-worthy, eight-ingredient pie is delicious topped with homemade whipped cream.

21 of 38

Classic Chess Pie

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

Sometimes simple is better in the kitchen, and a vintage chess pie is all the proof you need.

22 of 38

Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Peach Divinity Icebox Pie

The gingersnap crust on this pie pairs beautifully with fresh, sweet peaches.

23 of 38

Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie

Top this classic pie with toasted coconut for presentation Mama will be proud of.

24 of 38

Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mango-Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie with Baked Saltine Cracker Crust

Usually cracker crusts are made with graham crackers, but this saltine crust is the perfect vehicle for a refreshingly sweet mango-lemon pie.

25 of 38

Coconut Custard Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie

Coconut cream pie fans might just be converted to coconut custard pie with this recipe.

26 of 38

Banana Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Cream Pie

If Mama loves banana pudding, try this decadent pie recipe that's nestled in a vanilla wafer crust.

27 of 38

Chocolate Silk Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie

This mousse-like pie is the dreamiest way to finish your Mother's Day meal.

28 of 38

Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

You don't have to go easy on the homemade whipped cream topping.

29 of 38

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Take this chilled dessert to a Mother's Day celebration by the pool.

30 of 38

Mixed Stone-Fruit Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mixed Stone Fruit Pie

Top a creamy, no-bake filling with the season's freshest stone fruits.

31 of 38

Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Key Lime-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Two classic Southern flavors combine to create a mouthwatering, refreshing dessert.

32 of 38

Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

Peanut butter, banana, and chocolate—what more could you want? Each bite of this chilled pie delivers an explosion of sweet flavor.

33 of 38

Icebox Cheesecake

Recipe: Icebox Cheesecake

Warmer spring afternoons call for a colder dessert. Elevate a traditional chilled cheesecake with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries.

34 of 38

Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie

Serve a classic Southern combo of blueberry and cheesecake. Lemon twist toppings add a note of refreshing summer flavor.

35 of 38

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Fruity pies are pretty for the season, but if Mama loves chocolate, you absolutely have to make her this pie.

36 of 38

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

We'll raise a glass to this refreshing icebox pie that's inspired by one of our favorite poolside drinks.

37 of 38

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

When everyone gets his or her own personal pie, there's no shame in not sharing.

38 of 38

Zesty Lemon Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zesty Lemon Pie

Would you believe this pretty pie recipe takes less than 10 ingredients? You should!

