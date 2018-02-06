Heartwarming Instagram Captions for Mother's Day

I love how we don't have to say out loud that I'm your favorite child.

I got all my good qualities from you, Mom! Isn't it lucky you had more than enough for both of us?

Raising me undoubtedly tested all of your parenting skills. You passed with flying colors!

A mother's work is never done—but today, you deserve a rest. In fact, take the rest of the week off!

Man, I'm so happy this is where the stork dropped me!

Mom—you're definitely one of my favorite parents.

Boy, I landed in a good nest.

Thanks for always loving me, even through all of my awkward phases.