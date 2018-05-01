36 Mother's Day Dinner Ideas to Surprise Mom With This Year
It's always a struggle to know just the right way to celebrate your special mom. Flowers and candy are certainly appreciated, but you always want to do more for the lady who has done so much for you.
Avoid the crowds at the restaurants this year and prepare Mom a home-cooked meal. We have selected some of our top-rated recipes for quick and easy dinner options. These Mother's Day dinner recipes range from beef tenderloin to budget-friendly chicken dishes that feel fancy. Mom might have a hard time staying out the kitchen, so let her relax with a refreshing spring cocktail. And once she has a serving of your homemade dessert, she will insist you cook for her every year.
Keep reading for 35+ Mother's Day dinner ideas—from Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin to Orange Rosemary Roast Chicken and Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon—that will no-doubt leave mom feeling loved and inspired, whatever your kitchen skills and appetite may be. Trust us: A home-cooked Mother's Day dinner is a gift guaranteed to make her feel like a queen!
Grilled Lemon Chicken with Herb Couscous
Marinating chicken in a garlic-lemon mixture before grilling will give it plenty of flavor and moisture.
Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Treat Mama to an elegant Mother's Day dinner by serving classic beef tenderloin as the main dish.
Orange-Rosemary Roast Chicken
A cast-iron skillet helps crisp the skin before you place the chicken on the sheet pan.
Chicken-and-Broccoli Skillet Pasta
This 30-minute meal is a one-dish dinner that will please the whole family, which means Mama will be happy.
Sheet Pan Hanger Steak and Vegetables
A flavored butter compound elevates this sheet pan supper.
Chicken Scallopini
This pretty dish comes together in just 30 minutes. Serve over noodles for a complete meal in no time.
Homemade Shake-and-Bake Pork Chops with Mustard Sauce
Remember when you helped your mom shake it and bake it? Show her how well you learned to cook with this fresh twist on that childhood favorite.
Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
No one will have to spend all day in the kitchen thanks to this slow-cooker recipe.
Chicken Parmesan Casserole
Get the flavor of chicken Parmesan without any frying required with this Italian-inspired casserole.
Pork Chops with Spring Onions, Farro, and Asparagus
Serve up protein, whole grains, and veggies all in one dish for a well-rounded plate.
Skillet Shrimp Destin with Orzo
This shrimp recipe proves that an easy meal with a short ingredient list can still be a showstopper.
Crispy Breaded Pork Cutlets
Boneless cutlets have a short cook time that allows them to be browned without being overcooked.
Smoked-Pork-Stuffed Pasta Shells
Smoked pork from your favorite BBQ joint makes a tasty (and easy) filling for jumbo pasta shells.
Creamy Pesto-and-Shrimp Penne with Peas
Convenience items like pre-peeled shrimp, frozen peas, and store-bought pesto will lend a helping hand so you can serve Mama a delicious homemade meal in 25 minutes.
Cast-Iron Pork Cacciatore
We bet you'd never guess that this hearty dish comes together in just 30 minutes.
Chicken Divan
Celebrate Mama with our take on the 1950s dinner party favorite.
Slow Cooker Bolognese Sauce
Make a traditional Italian dinner with the help of your slow cooker (Mama doesn't have to know).
Instant Pot Mississippi Pot Roast
Roast is always a staple for family dinner and we guarantee this recipe will become an instant favorite.
Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon with Vegetables
Panko breadcrumbs give salmon a nice, crunchy finish. Choose filets that are similar in size so the cook time will be the same.
Pork Tenderloin with Shaved Vegetable Salad
Pork tenderloin won't break the bank, but with a picture-perfect spring vegetable salad and your prettiest serving dish, it's Mother's Day ready.
Roasted Spatchcock Chicken
When in doubt, take a page from Ina Garten's book: A roasted chicken is always a good idea.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
This pasta dish is so easy to make but feels fancier than any usual weeknight dinner.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin
Beef tenderloin is the ultimate holiday main dish and Mama will be so honored you went all out for her day.
Chicken à la King
Get all the comfort of a chicken pot pie in neat little packages that were made for holiday serving.
Chicken Alouette
This old-school dinner makes for pretty presentation that's affordable too.
Shrimp and Peas with Farfalle
Mom is sure to be impressed with the tasty shrimp dinner. Add a loaf of crusty bread for good measure.
Chicken-Mushroom-Sage Casserole
This one-dish dinner makes budget-friendly, comforting chicken-and-rice casserole into an elevated dinner worthy of Mama's day.
Chicken-and-Artichoke Penne
You don't need to be a master chef to fix Mom a delicious dinner. This easy chicken and pasta dish comes together in just 30 minutes.
Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs
Spring's favorite veggie is only made more delicious with a stress-free cheese sauce that won't overpower it.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo
This restaurant-worthy dinner is ready in just 30 minutes, but it sure doesn't look like it.
Lasagna Roll Ups
Make Mama's favorite lasagna with a prettier presentation that's ready for a holiday with this recipe.
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
Crab cakes feel so decadent, but don't tell Mama how easy they were to make.
Braised Lamb Shanks with Parmesan-Chive Grits
Would you believe this gorgeous dinner was made with help from the slow cooker? Mama might not.
Creamy Rice with Scallops
Bacon makes everything better, and it definitely contributes to this dreamy dinner.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad
This springy salad makes use of abundant strawberries from the farmers' market.
Grilled Steak Salad with Walnut Dressing
In just 30 minutes you can serve your mom a well-seasoned grilled steak and green salad.