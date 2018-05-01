36 Mother's Day Dinner Ideas to Surprise Mom With This Year

It's always a struggle to know just the right way to celebrate your special mom. Flowers and candy are certainly appreciated, but you always want to do more for the lady who has done so much for you.

Avoid the crowds at the restaurants this year and prepare Mom a home-cooked meal. We have selected some of our top-rated recipes for quick and easy dinner options. These Mother's Day dinner recipes range from beef tenderloin to budget-friendly chicken dishes that feel fancy. Mom might have a hard time staying out the kitchen, so let her relax with a refreshing spring cocktail. And once she has a serving of your homemade dessert, she will insist you cook for her every year.

Keep reading for 35+ Mother's Day dinner ideas—from Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin to Orange Rosemary Roast Chicken and Honey-Mustard Baked Salmon—that will no-doubt leave mom feeling loved and inspired, whatever your kitchen skills and appetite may be. Trust us: A home-cooked Mother's Day dinner is a gift guaranteed to make her feel like a queen!