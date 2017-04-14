16 Easy Mother's Day Crafts That Elevate Every Sweet Celebration
Mother's Day is about celebrating the women and mothers in your life, be it just your own, all of your crazy aunts, or every lady friend you've gathered along the way. The easiest way to do that is by making the whole day feel special with these easy DIY gifts and decorations. From fun Mother's Day brunch centerpieces and waffle toppers to thoughtful Mother's Day gifts like a personalized recipe box or framed quote that tells Mom just how much you love her, these Mother's Day craft ideas are easy to do and worth the afternoon of effort.
Make all the mothers in your life feel well-celebrated this year—get to crafting!
Egg Carton Spring Planter
Give the gift of gardening with these creative planters that dress up a simple no-fuss Mother's Day present in the most adorable way.
Homemade Blackberry Syrup & Tags
Make a batch of this to-die-for blackberry syrup (perfect for pancakes or shortcake!) using your farmers' market haul, package it all in clear glass bottles, and finish with flair by adding these printable tags.
DIY Recipe Box with Printable Cards
You've been collecting her favorite recipes for years—either by observation or asking for her secrets. Compile them all into a compact cloth-covered recipe box with the cutest printable cards ever. She'll be thrilled to have them all in one place! (Maybe make a second copy for yourself. You know, just to reap the benefits, too.)
Mini Brunch Banner
As if a home-cooked stack of waffles wasn't enticing enough, top them off with this playful "Love You Mom" mini banner from Homey Oh My. Breakfast-in-bed or any brunch celebration just got way more festive.
The Cabbage Centerpiece
Have you ever seen a cuter centerpiece? We think not. Use store-bought cabbage to create something oh-so charming to head up the Mother's Day lunch.
Easy Vintage Teacup Candle
Vintage charm doesn't even begin to describe this DIY candle that looks super pretty on your mother's bedside table. Every time she burns it, she'll think of you. (Favorite kid alert!) All you need to do is find an affordable vintage teacup at a thrift or antique store, meltable wax, and a wick to have this ready to go in no time.
Homemade Sugar Body Scrub
Setting Mom up for a day of pampering is never a bad idea. For that, start with a quick DIY body scrub using sugar (or salt!), body oils such as jojoba or almond oil, essential oils such as lavender or lemon for a pleasant scent, and you're ready to go.
We've been loving this customizable recipe for "Glow Sugar Scrub" by The Simple Veganista.
Floral-Herb Home Sprays
Roundup the season's endless blooms to create these pretty (and useful!) perfumes she can spray throughout the house.
Mother's Day Celebration Banner
Use fresh or faux flowers to adorn a cardboard banner declaring the big celebration á la this easy rendition by Studio DIY.
Framed Mother's Day Quote
Let your mother know just how much you love her with a little something that can be displayed year-round. While clicking send on this floral-detail framed quote from Etsy is easy enough, you can also do it yourself with a quick trip to Hobby Lobby and a printer.
Paper-Wrapped Bulbs
If she's got a green thumb, we've got the gift to give. Wrap bulbs in photocopies of antique pages or newspaper to transport from point A to point B in style. Secure with ribbon to make it gift-worthy. Tuck in a note card with care instructions to guarantee success.
"Love Is Sweet" Honey
Fill a pot with your favorite local honey, caramel, or chocolate sauce, finish it with a piece of gingham fabric and ribbon, and add a note saying "Love is Sweet." You can also find small pots of honey at the grocery store and remove the labels by soaking them in warm water.
The Asparagus Arrangement
Use your spring veggies in a totally new way that fixes up any Mother's Day table. Something as simple as a bunch of fresh asparagus transforms a plain floral arrangement into some special she can take home.
Mother's Day Embroidery
In case you haven't heard, crafty cross-stitches and needlepoint are totally back in. Leave it in the hoop for a handmade look or turn it into a small pillow or framed message.
"You Were Right" Card
Give her a card that says what you might have neglected to in your angsty teen years…never too late, right?
Seersucker Hand Towels
These DIY seersucker tea towels are both pretty and hard-working. Get the scoop from Sugar and Cloth.