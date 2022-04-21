Every Recipe You Need for a Beautiful Mother's Day Brunch Buffet Menu

Southern kids know to appreciate their mothers every day of the year (at least y'all should!), but on Mother's Day, extra-special treatment is in order. Let's be honest: Breakfast in bed is over-rated (and a little unsanitary). How about we give Mom a quiet morning to herself for a change? To really start your mama's day off on the best note, this is the year to serve a Mother's Day brunch buffet. Kick off the festivities with a breadbasket full of sausage balls with a pimiento cheese twist or a platter of deviled eggs in Mom's favorite shade of pink. You know Mama would be upset if you didn't include some fruits or veggies on her Mother's Day brunch buffet menu (she taught you best after all). Showcase fresh spring produce with a colorful strawberry salad or asparagus side dish. Once all the kids have their servings of fruits and veggies, progress your Mother's Day buffet menu onto the big hitters. If Mama prefers a sweet breakfast, you can't go wrong with our Cinnamon Roll Strata. If she usually orders savory, try our Test Kitchen's latest and greatest in breakfast casseroles—a cheesy, sausage-and tomato-filled delight. Send Mama off from her Mother's Day brunch with a slice of something sweet, like our Lemon Loaf Cake, to pair with her cup of decaf. Setting up a fabulous Mother's Day brunch buffet for Mama is a surefire way to land in her good graces.