Mother's Day Bible Verses To Celebrate Mom This Year
Even though Mama deserves to be celebrated more than one day a year, we love that Mother's Day gives us a reason to let her know how much she means to us. While gifts, flowers, and desserts are a great way to celebrate Mama this Mother's Day, we know that sharing meaningful words in a card or letter would also mean the world to her. Mother's Day bible verses are a great way to remind her just how much she is loved as well as inspire her with words of faith.
We've rounded up a collection of bible verses about motherhood, bible verses to encourage moms, and bible verses about love that will help you express just how much she means to you. These beautiful bible verses are great to write in a Mother's Day card, to use for Instagram tributes, or just to read through for inspiration.
Bible Verses About Motherhood
Proverbs 31:28–29
Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: 'Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all.'
3 John 1:4
I have no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth.
2 Kings 4:30
But the child's mother said, "As surely as the Lord lives and as you live, I will not leave you." So he got up and followed her.
Psalm 127:3
Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him.
Deuteronomy 4:9
Only be careful, and watch yourselves closely so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them fade from your heart as long as you live. Teach them to your children and to their children after them.
Proverbs 22:6
Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.
Acts 16:31
They replied, "Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved—you and your household."
Encouraging Bible Verses for Mom
Proverbs 11:16
A kindhearted woman gains honor, but ruthless men gain only wealth.
Proverbs 31:25
She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come.
Deuteronomy 6:6–7
These commandments that I give you today are to be on your hearts. Impress them on your children. Talk about them when you sit at home and when you walk along the road, when you lie down and when you get up.
Proverbs 31:31
Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.
1 Peter 3:4
Rather, it should be that of your inner self, the unfading beauty of a gentle and quiet spirit, which is of great worth in God's sight.
Isaiah 66:13
As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.
Bible Verses About Love
1 Corinthians 13:4-7
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.
1 Peter 4:8
Above all, love each other deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.