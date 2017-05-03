35 Mother's Day Appetizers That Your Southern Mama Will Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 06, 2022
Credit: Oxmoor House

Come Mother's Day, show the special women in your life how much you care about and appreciate them with a spread of the most tasty snacks and appetizers. Finger foods help encourage plenty of chit-chat and quality time, and you're able to prolong the loving spring occasion as long as the bites keep coming.

These appetizer recipes are easy to make and don't take too much time. Set up everything buffet-style, and feel free to throw in a build-your-own mimosa bar or shortcake bar, so everyone can make their treats to their liking. These appetizers will be bringing everyone back to the table to grab more, so don't be afraid to make extra. These Mother's Day recipes will satisfy the toughest critic and best home cook: Mama. Here are 35 perfect Mother's Day appetizers to make this year.  

1 of 35

Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls

Credit: Anna Theoktisto/Getty Images

Recipe: Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls

What would a brunch be without sausage? Ditch the patties and go with easier-to-eat sausage balls—and this update to the classic adds pimiento cheese. 

2 of 35

Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins

These sweet bites will be the first to disappear off the table. 

3 of 35

Mini Shrimp Rolls

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Shrimp Rolls

Would it really be a party without shrimp salad? We didn't think so. These mini rolls are a crowd-pleaser.

4 of 35

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Remember Mom's egg salad? We've given it a kick and a crunch with this beautiful, seasonal appetizer. 

5 of 35

Smoked-Fish Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

This fancy dip is a wonderful opportunity to present smoked fish as an appetizer. 

6 of 35

Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini

You'll be amazed at how perfectly balanced the flavors are in this grabbable appetizer.

7 of 35

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Instead of serving pepper jelly and cream cheese for the crowd to continuously dip into, try these crackers that everyone can individually pop on their plates.

8 of 35

Spicy Cheese Twists

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Cheese Twists

It's hard not to love the addition of Gouda cheese and thyme to these crispy cheese straws.

9 of 35

Easy Egg Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Easy Egg Salad

Perhaps no dish says "spring luncheon" more than a pretty tray full of tea sandwiches.

10 of 35

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Retro ham salad meets its match with crunchy homemade cheese puffs. You can make the cheese puffs ahead of time and freeze until Mother's Day. 

11 of 35

Banana Fritters

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Banana Fritters

Yes, brunch dessert is a thing. Add something sweet to the spread with these fried banana dippers. 

12 of 35

Warm Cheese Box Bites

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Warm Cheese Box Bites

These cheesy bites are truly an appetizer dream.

Bacon Bites

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

You know it's going to be a great meal when it starts with this three-ingredient snack.

14 of 35

Smoky Field Pea Hummus

Recipe: Smoky Field Pea Hummus

Your family will love this extra Southern spin on hummus.

15 of 35

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

This popular potato dish is equally welcome at brunch, thanks to the addition of bacon. 

16 of 35

Classic Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Strawberry Shortcake

Set up a build-your-own-shortcake station and let family members pile up their own toppings.

17 of 35

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are practically a requirement at Southern gatherings in the spring.

18 of 35

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

These cheesy little bites have just enough crunch.

19 of 35

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This flavorful crab salad originated in Mobile, Alabama, and we're sure your Mama is going to request it again next year.

20 of 35

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

You can prep this dip a day in advance and bake it before your Mother's Day meal to save you time if you're hosting.

21 of 35

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

Start your meal with a spring-forward version of your favorite caprese salad served over crostinis.

22 of 35

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

This lightened-up dip recipe won't spoil your crew's appetite before the big meal.

23 of 35

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

These pretty little bites are like mini tomato pies, but they're so much easier to make.

24 of 35

Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites

These tiny delights are a mess-free way to enjoy your favorite creamy dip.

25 of 35

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

These healthy veggie bites are a gorgeous addition to your Mother's Day lineup.

26 of 35

Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise

We turned your favorite tomato sandwich into an adorable snack the whole family will gobble up.

27 of 35

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

You know a dish is going to be good when it includes fresh crab meat and Old Bay seasoning on the ingredient list.

28 of 35

Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce

If you're really looking to impress this Mother's Day, try an appetizer that sets the bar high for the meal.

29 of 35

Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

These creamy crostinis are topped with prosciutto. 

30 of 35

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

This is our go-to, super-easy appetizer for any type of gathering, any season.

31 of 35

Bacon Deviled Eggs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Bacon Deviled Eggs

According to Test Kitchen Pro Ann Taylor Pittman, "A good deviled egg is one with a well-seasoned, firm filling."  This recipe's filling is both, thanks to a heaping of thick-cut bacon. 

32 of 35

Homemade Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Chicken Salad

Chicken salad is always welcome.

33 of 35

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

These addicting bites always start brunch off on a happy note.

34 of 35

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Deviled eggs and potatoes…who wouldn't love this two-bite wonder?

35 of 35

Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel Food Styling: Ali Ramee Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls

Mama won't even be offended that you didn't use her old sausage balls recipe when she tastes this spicy take on the classic.

By Southern Living Editors