35 Mother's Day Appetizers That Your Southern Mama Will Love
Come Mother's Day, show the special women in your life how much you care about and appreciate them with a spread of the most tasty snacks and appetizers. Finger foods help encourage plenty of chit-chat and quality time, and you're able to prolong the loving spring occasion as long as the bites keep coming.
These appetizer recipes are easy to make and don't take too much time. Set up everything buffet-style, and feel free to throw in a build-your-own mimosa bar or shortcake bar, so everyone can make their treats to their liking. These appetizers will be bringing everyone back to the table to grab more, so don't be afraid to make extra. These Mother's Day recipes will satisfy the toughest critic and best home cook: Mama. Here are 35 perfect Mother's Day appetizers to make this year.
Pimento Cheese Sausage Balls
What would a brunch be without sausage? Ditch the patties and go with easier-to-eat sausage balls—and this update to the classic adds pimiento cheese.
Snickerdoodle Doughnut Hole Muffins
These sweet bites will be the first to disappear off the table.
Mini Shrimp Rolls
Would it really be a party without shrimp salad? We didn't think so. These mini rolls are a crowd-pleaser.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Remember Mom's egg salad? We've given it a kick and a crunch with this beautiful, seasonal appetizer.
Smoked-Fish Dip
This fancy dip is a wonderful opportunity to present smoked fish as an appetizer.
Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
You'll be amazed at how perfectly balanced the flavors are in this grabbable appetizer.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Instead of serving pepper jelly and cream cheese for the crowd to continuously dip into, try these crackers that everyone can individually pop on their plates.
Spicy Cheese Twists
It's hard not to love the addition of Gouda cheese and thyme to these crispy cheese straws.
Easy Egg Salad
Perhaps no dish says "spring luncheon" more than a pretty tray full of tea sandwiches.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Retro ham salad meets its match with crunchy homemade cheese puffs. You can make the cheese puffs ahead of time and freeze until Mother's Day.
Banana Fritters
Yes, brunch dessert is a thing. Add something sweet to the spread with these fried banana dippers.
Warm Cheese Box Bites
These cheesy bites are truly an appetizer dream.
Bacon Bites
You know it's going to be a great meal when it starts with this three-ingredient snack.
Smoky Field Pea Hummus
Your family will love this extra Southern spin on hummus.
Mini Potato Skins
This popular potato dish is equally welcome at brunch, thanks to the addition of bacon.
Classic Strawberry Shortcake
Set up a build-your-own-shortcake station and let family members pile up their own toppings.
Basic Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are practically a requirement at Southern gatherings in the spring.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
These cheesy little bites have just enough crunch.
West Indies Crab Salad
This flavorful crab salad originated in Mobile, Alabama, and we're sure your Mama is going to request it again next year.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
You can prep this dip a day in advance and bake it before your Mother's Day meal to save you time if you're hosting.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Start your meal with a spring-forward version of your favorite caprese salad served over crostinis.
Creamy Avocado Dip
This lightened-up dip recipe won't spoil your crew's appetite before the big meal.
Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts
These pretty little bites are like mini tomato pies, but they're so much easier to make.
Spinach-and-Artichoke Bites
These tiny delights are a mess-free way to enjoy your favorite creamy dip.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
These healthy veggie bites are a gorgeous addition to your Mother's Day lineup.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise
We turned your favorite tomato sandwich into an adorable snack the whole family will gobble up.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
You know a dish is going to be good when it includes fresh crab meat and Old Bay seasoning on the ingredient list.
Mini Crab Cakes with Cajun Sauce
If you're really looking to impress this Mother's Day, try an appetizer that sets the bar high for the meal.
Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
These creamy crostinis are topped with prosciutto.
Baked Brie Bites
This is our go-to, super-easy appetizer for any type of gathering, any season.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
According to Test Kitchen Pro Ann Taylor Pittman, "A good deviled egg is one with a well-seasoned, firm filling." This recipe's filling is both, thanks to a heaping of thick-cut bacon.
Homemade Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is always welcome.
Chicks in a Blanket
These addicting bites always start brunch off on a happy note.
Deviled Potatoes
Deviled eggs and potatoes…who wouldn't love this two-bite wonder?
Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
Mama won't even be offended that you didn't use her old sausage balls recipe when she tastes this spicy take on the classic.