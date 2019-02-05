110 Loving Messages for Mom that Go Beyond 'Happy Mother's Day'

Wish mom a Happy Mother's Day or say "I love you" just because with these heartfelt messages, sayings, jokes, prayers, and quotes that show you care.

Our mamas are so important; they show us what love is, and they help us grow into strong women with families of our own. So what should you write in a Mother's Day card? Will a simple "Happy Mother's Day" get the job done when what you want to convey is so much more? It can be hard to find greetings that truly show our mothers how much they mean to us when there's so much we want to share. Sometimes, starting with sayings from others can help—we can use their wisdom to help communicate our own feelings and make a very happy holiday for the moms we love the most. That's why we've compiled many of our favorites—we have Mother's Day quotes and poems, Bible verses, and even some jokes—a library of ideas to get you started wishing your mom the happiest Mother's Day of all.

Short Mother's Day Messages

Looking for short wishes to write in a card or send with flowers? Your search is over—we've gathered up a few of our favorite quick ways to say Happy Mother's Day to the woman in your life who means the world to you. Small but mighty, these short messages show that just a few words can have a big impact, making your mother happy and primed to have a great holiday.

Happy Mother's Day! Words cannot express how much you mean to me, but I'll give it a shot: You're amazing. Thank you for all you do.

Mom, momma, mommy, mother—maybe there are so many things to call you because you do so many things for me. There aren't enough words in the world to say how much you mean to me. I love you, Mom!

Today, we celebrate everything you do for us, but I want you to know that I FEEL it every day. I appreciate you so much, Mom.

I wish we were able to be together on Mother's Day, Mom. Please know I'm thinking of you today, and every day I am thankful for all you've done for me. I love you!

It's hard to be apart; please know you're in my heart! Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

I cannot imagine what it was like to put up with all my escapades throughout the years, but you've done it with grace and patience. Thank you for loving me and putting up with me! Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Mother's Day greetings! I love you, Mom! You deserve everything we could ever do for you and more!

I look at our family, and I am so thankful — you made that happen. You were always there for us, supporting us and loving us. Happy Mother's Day, Mama!

Happy Mother's Day, Mom! Now that I'm a mother, I see how much you went through every single day. You did it with grace and beauty, and if I can be half as amazing as you were, I'll consider my job well done. Thank you for being such a wonderful example of what a mother should be, always.

Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day, Mom! Thanks for cutting off my crusts. Thanks for the lunchbox notes. Thanks for putting up with my tantrums and for doing my laundry even after I moved out of the house. If I included everything you did for me, I'd probably shut down your phone (and maybe the whole internet). But please know that I love you, and I'm so thankful.

Lots of people are saying their mother is the best today, but we know the truth: Mine is! Love you, Mom! Happy Mother's Day!

Just a quick message to say Happy Mother's Day! I don't know how you did it, but you did it beautifully. Thank you for all you did to raise us, Mom.

Flowers are not enough to express how special you are to me, but I hope they bring some brightness to your day today, anyway. Happy Mother's Day, Mama!

I miss you, Mom! I wish we were together today. Do you have time for a phone call later? I'd love to catch up!

I know a lot of people are getting showered with praise today, Mom, but can I tell you a secret? I think all the accolades should belong to you. I love you! Wishing you a happy Mother's Day!

You are the best, Mom. I'm so thankful for you, and I miss you every single day.

Roses are red, violets are blue, don't know how I was so lucky to get a mom like you!

Mom, I owe so much to you; not just for ALL the work you did to feed and clothe me ... and send me to college … and help me with my wedding … and so much more, but for all the unconditional love you gave me. I can never say thank you enough, but I can try: thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!

You did a good job never letting the other kids know I was always your favorite. :) Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

I cannot imagine how much wine you had to drink to put up with me as a child. Thank you for never giving up on me, no matter what. Love you, Mom!

It's no coincidence that "MOM" upside down is "WOW"—you're impressive, Mom! I love you so much!

Thanks for loving me and being patient with me no matter what. (Sorry about that whole "teenage years" thing.) I love you, Mom, and I'm wishing you a happy Mother's Day!

When people say "You're turning into your mother," I take that as the best compliment. I love you, Mom, and I'm proud to be your daughter. Wishing you a happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Mother's Day Wishes for Friends and Family

Friends and family appreciate Happy Mother's Day messages and thoughts, and finding the words is easy once you get a start from our list. Want to send good wishes to a daughter or sister? Looking to extend a kind gesture to go along with a gift for your mother-in-law or daughter-in-law? A poem or quote might be just the thing to make them feel special. And imagine how far a "Happy Mother's Day, Grandma" would go toward brightening the day of a woman who's done so much for you.

Messages for Your Sister

I'm so proud of the mother you've become. You impress me every day, sis! Happy Mother's Day!

It makes sense that you're such a good mom now, because you always mothered and took care of me. I'm thankful for you, and I hope you have a wonderful day today! Happy Mother's Day, sister.

Happy Mother's Day, sister! I hope you have some time to enjoy the day. Miss you so much!

Can you believe we're parents now?! Time flies when you're not fighting over sharing a room, huh? LOL—Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day to my sister and best friend. You're an unbelievably good mom, and I am so thankful that I get to see you do such a great job with your kids. I love you all so much. Hope you have a fun day today!

Did your kids burn your breakfast in bed today like mine did? LOL Have a wonderful day, and let's celebrate this mom thing together!

Happy FIRST Mother's Day, sister! What a crazy time in life! You're doing a great job; don't forget to call if you need anything. Love you!

Messages for Your Daughter

It's so wonderful to get to say "Happy Mother's Day" to my daughter. You're doing such a good job being a mommy! I could not be more proud of you.

Happy Mother's Day to my little girl! Not so little anymore, huh? Miss you and love you!

I hope you let your family spoil you a little bit today. You deserve it!

Happy Mother's Day to my daughter. It is such a blessing to get to watch you with your family; I'm so grateful for you and proud of you every single day. Have a wonderful day, sweetheart!

Happy first Mother's Day to my daughter. I am so proud of you and I am loving watching you become a mother. You're doing it beautifully!

Messages for Your Aunt

You've always been such an important person to me; I'm so thankful you're in my life. I hope you have a wonderful day today!

You deserve to be showered with attention and love today, and I hope you get it. Have a great Mother's Day!

On this Mother's Day, I wanted to thank you for always being there for me throughout my whole life. You mean so much to me, and I love you so much!

You've always had the "Cool Aunt" award, and now you hold the title of "Year's Best Mom" as well. Congrats!

I'm so lucky to have you in my life, supporting me and loving me. I hope you have a happy Mother's Day!

Messages for Grandma

Happy Mother's Day, Grandma! You've built such a beautiful family; we all love you and rely on you. I hope you have a special day!

Hi, Grandma! I hope you have a wonderful day today; I've been missing you and thinking of you a lot lately. Happy Mother's Day!

No one deserves a perfect Mother's Day like you do, Grandma. I hope you have a wonderful day!

I hope you have a fantastic day today, Grandma. I love and miss you very much!

After all you did for Mom, you'd think your good deeds would be done — but then you went and cared for me and gave me so much in my life. No one does more than you do. I love you, Grandma! Happy Mother's Day!

Messages for Your Mother-in-Law

Happy Mother's Day! I'm so thankful for all you've done for our family, and I admire you so much. I hope you have a wonderful Mother's Day; your son and I are so grateful for everything you do for our family. Love you!

I'm so grateful you're in my life. I hope you have a wonderful day ahead. Happy Mother's Day!

Do you have lunch plans this week? Because I'd love to see you. I hope you have a happy Mother's Day!

I love how wonderful you are with our kids; they love you so much, and so do I. I hope you have a fantastic Mother's Day!

Messages for a Friend

Happy first Mother's Day! I love seeing what a wonderful mother you are; I admire you and am so impressed by you!

Happy Mother's Day, friend! I hope you have a wonderful day planned; you deserve it. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day, friend! I'll let your kids handle the burned toast attempt at breakfast in bed, but I wanted to wish you a happy Mother's Day!

Watching you become a mother was such an inspiration to me; I hope to be as good as a mother you are someday!

Going through this parenting thing together has saved me more than once—thanks for being my shoulder to cry on … and drink wine with. Happy Mother's Day, friend!

Funny Mother's Day Jokes

Not every mom wants a serious or sappy Mother's Day message—if your mom is lighthearted and fun, you might be on the hunt for mom jokes or a way to make the holiday funny. Well, look no further—we have the knock-knock jokes and holiday humor that will keep your mother in stitches while showing her how much you care.

Q: Why can't you buy a mom at a Mother's Day sale?

A: Because moms are priceless.

Q: Why do chatty mothers make bad jailhouse guards?

A: Because they never let anyone finish a sentence.

Q: What did the digital clock say to its mom?

A: "Look, Mom! No hands!"

Q: Why are moms' optometrist bills twice as high?

A: Because Mom also has eyes in the back of her head.

Q: What do mommy ropes say to baby ropes?

A: "Stop being knotty."

Q: What did the mother spider say to the teenage spider?

A: You spend too much time on the web.

Q: Which four words solve all Dad's issues?

A: "Go ask your mother."

Mother's Day Text Messages

A message for mom doesn't have to be long or elaborate; sometimes a kind and thoughtful text message or Instagram message can convey your love and put a smile on mom's face. We've put together a few ideas for Mother's Day text messages that are easy and quick while still showing your mother that you're thinking of her.

Happy Mother's Day! I hope you're able to sit down with coffee and a book today and enjoy your day. I love you!

I'm picturing you at home with your morning coffee and wishing I was there to chat with you and give you the attention you deserve today. I miss you, and I hope you have a wonderful Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day—but a mom like you proves that every single day is important. You made all my days special growing up, and I hope you get some of that love and attention back today. I love you!

Good morning, Mom. I know I'll see you soon, but I couldn't wait to wish you a Happy Mother's Day. Looking forward to seeing you later; thank you for all you do!

You. Are. The. Best. I can't imagine my life without everything you've done for me and given me.

I know it's a shock to get a text from me where I'm not asking you for help with something, but it's really happening! I just wrote to say I love you, and I hope you have a happy Mother's Day!

Made you look! Now put the phone down and get busy having a happy Mother's Day! :joy:

I'm just sitting here with a cup of coffee thinking about you and how much you've sacrificed to make my life so beautiful. I would be lost without you, Mom, and I'm so thankful. Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Do you know what G.O.A.T. means? It stands for Greatest Of All Time. For me, that's you! Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Wow, another Mother's Day, and you're still the #1 Mom in the world! Congrats on maintaining the title!

I'm so proud of you and so thankful for everything you've done for me. Thank you for being so amazing, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.

Of course I'm thankful for everything you did for me when I was a child, but I'm most grateful for the relationship we have now. I'm lucky and so thankful that we have such a close friendship. Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

I'm lucky to know you as a person and even luckier to have you as a mom. Happy Mother's Day —you're the best!

Happy Mother's Day to a real-life superhero! You're so incredible, Mom, and I love you!

Good job, Mom. I think I turned out great! Ha ha! Seriously, though, you're an amazing mother, and I love you a lot. Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Mother's Day Poems

Mother's Day is the perfect time to show your emotional and sweet side to your mom, and a poem can put a smile on her face and happiness in her heart. What better way than a rhyme and a kind sentiment to remind mom that you love her and want the best for her? Just a few lines can convey a lot of feeling; here's a collection of wonderful poems for wishing your mom the best of days and showing her that you love her. And for even more poetry, explore our gallery of perfect poems for Mom.

What I Learned From My Mother by Julia Kasdorf

I learned from my mother how to love

the living, to have plenty of vases on hand

in case you have to rush to the hospital

with peonies cut from the lawn, black ants

still stuck to the buds. I learned to save jars

large enough to hold fruit salad for a whole

grieving household, to cube home-canned pears

and peaches, to slice through maroon grape skins

and flick out the sexual seeds with a knife point.

I learned to attend viewings even if I didn't know

the deceased, to press the moist hands

of the living, to look in their eyes and offer

sympathy, as though I understood loss even then.

I learned that whatever we say means nothing,

what anyone will remember is that we came.

I learned to believe I had the power to ease

awful pains materially like an angel.

Like a doctor, I learned to create

from another's suffering my own usefulness, and once

you know how to do this, you can never refuse.

To every house you enter, you must offer

healing: a chocolate cake you baked yourself,

the blessing of your voice, your chaste touch.

Copyright © 1992 by Julia Kasdorf from Sleeping Preacher

Only One Mother by George Cooper

Hundreds of stars in the pretty sky,

Hundreds of shells on the shore together,

Hundreds of birds that go singing by,

Hundreds of lambs in the sunny weather.

Hundreds of dewdrops to greet the dawn,

Hundreds of bees in the purple clover,

Hundreds of butterflies on the lawn,

But only one mother the wide world over.

The Reading Mother by Strickland Gillilan

I had a mother who read to me

Sagas of pirates who scoured the sea,

Cutlasses clenched in their yellow teeth,

"Blackbirds" stowed in the hold beneath.

I had a Mother who read me lays

Of ancient and gallant and golden days;

Stories of Marmion and Ivanhoe

Which every boy has a right to know.

I had a Mother who read me tales

Of Gelert the hound of the hills of Wales,

True to his trust till his tragic death,

Faithfulness blent with his final breath.

I had a Mother who read me the things

That wholesome life to the boy's heart brings–

Stories that stir with an upward touch,

Oh, that each mother of boys were such!

You may have tangible wealth untold;

Caskets of jewels and coffers of gold.

Richer than I you can never be –

I had a mother who read to me.

Mother's Day by David Young

—for my children

I see her doing something simple, paying bills,

or leafing through a magazine or book,

and wish that I could say, and she could hear,

that now I start to understand her love

for all of us, the fullness of it.

It burns there in the past, beyond my reach,

a modest lamp.

Copyright © 2011 by David Young from Field of Light and Shadow

A Practical Mom By Amy Uyematsu

can go to Bible study every Sunday

and swear she's still not convinced,

but she likes to be around people who are.

We have the same conversation

every few years—I'll ask her if she stops

to admire the perfect leaves

of the Japanese maple

she waters in her backyard,

or tell her how I can gaze for hours

at a desert sky and know this

as divine. Nature, she says,

doesn't hold her interest. Not nearly

as much as the greens, pinks, and grays

of a Diebenkorn abstract, or the antique

Tiffany lamp she finds in San Francisco.

She spends hours with her vegetables,

tasting the tomatoes she's picked that morning

or checking to see which radishes are big enough to pull.

Lately everything she touches bears fruit,

from new-green string beans to winning

golf strokes, glamorous hats she designs and sews,

soaring stocks with their multiplying shares.

These are the things she can count in her hands,

the tangibles to feed and pass on to daughters

and grandchildren who can't keep up with all

the risky numbers she depends on, the blood-sugar counts

and daily insulin injections, the monthly tests

of precancerous cells in her liver and lungs.

She's a mathematical wonder with so many calculations

kept alive in her head, adding and subtracting

when everyone else is asleep.

Copyright © 2005 by Amy Uyematsu from Stone Bow Prayer

Mother's Day Quotes

Whether you're looking for just a little something extra to make your message for mom just perfect, or if you want to share the wisdom of great thinkers with your mom, our collection of Mother's Day quotes is sure to have exactly what you're looking for. This roundup of quotes for mom contains some of our very favorite ways to say "I love you, I appreciate you and I'm so thankful for everything you do" to your mother, friend or family member who deserves to hear a heartfelt "Happy Mother's Day." Don't find what you're looking for? Find more quotes and messages here as well.

Mother's Day Inspirational Quotes

"The loveliest masterpiece of the heart of God is the heart of a mother." —St. Therese of Lisieux

"Mother is the name for God in the lips and hearts of little children." –William Makepeace Thackeray

"There are few things more powerful than the faithful prayers of a righteous mother." —Boyd K. Packer

"Successful mothers are not the ones that have never struggled. They are the ones that never give up." —Sharon Jaynes

"There is no limit to what a mother can accomplish. Righteous women have changed the course of history and will continue to do so." —Julie B. Beck

"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her. She was the love of my life." —Mindy Kaling

Funny Mother's Day Quotes

"I want my children to have all the things I couldn't afford. Then I want to move in with them." –Phyllis Diller

"Having kids makes you look stable to the people who thought you were crazy and crazy to the people who thought you were stable." –Kelly Oxford

"When your mother asks, 'Do you want a piece of advice?' It is a mere formality. It doesn't matter if you answer yes or no. You're going to get it anyway." —Erma Bombeck

"Mothers are all slightly insane." –J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye

"To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power." —Maya Angelou

Short Mother's Day Quotes

"Being a mom has made me really tired and so happy." –Tina Fey

"She taught me that fear is not an option." –Diane Von Furstenberg, on her mom

"The best place to cry is on a mother's arms." –Jodi Picoult

"The only love that I really believe in is a mother's love for her children." –Karl Lagerfeld

"But behind all your stories is always your mother's story, because hers is where yours begins." —Mitch Albom

"Life began with waking up and loving my mother's face." —George Eliot

"As far as I'm concerned, there's no job more important on the planet than being a mom." —Mark Wahlberg

Mother's Day Bible Verses and Prayers

Why not share a Bible verse or prayer to encourage your mom on her special day? A religious mother will love reading a touching scripture you've picked out just for her, and any mom who attends church would be happy to see a well-chosen Bible verse from her child or to see a prayer printed inside her card. Here are a few scriptures that might be perfect for your mom.

"May your deeds be shown to your servants, your splendor to their children. May the favor of the Lord our God rest upon us; establish the work of our hands for us—yes, establish the work of our hands." —Psalm 90:16-17

"A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies." —Proverbs 31:10

"She is clothed with strength and dignity; she can laugh at the days to come. She speaks with wisdom, and faithful instruction is on her tongue." —Proverbs 31: 25-26

"Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." —Proverbs 31:28

"But godliness with contentment is great gain." —I Timothy 6:6

"Likewise, teach the older women to be reverent in the way they live, not to be slanderers or addicted to much wine, but to teach what is good." —Titus 2:3