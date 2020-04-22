This Mother's Day, skip all the online shopping and let the kids make extra special gifts right in the kitchen. No matter their skill level, we've gathered recipes that are easy to whip up (with adult assistance) and will make them—and Mom—beam with pride. Just make sure she isn't left with a sink full of dirty dishes!

To keep things easy and achievable, we've assigned a skill level to every recipe. Follow this key to set kids up for successfully treating Mom to a special Mother's Day morning.

For the Kitchen-Curious

If your child's time in the kitchen is mostly spent banging on pots and pans and poking around in cabinets, spark an interest in cooking with a simple dump-and-stir recipe that they can "help" make. This is a great opportunity to let young kids handle safe cooking utensils like spoons and spatulas, taste and smell ingredients, and watch how those ingredients change when you combine them.

For Helpful Assistants

If you already have dedicated helpers who love stirring, measuring, and taste testing, let them take the lead a bit more with these simple recipes. While you'll still need to supervise and handle certain tasks (like chopping, and operating small appliances, the oven, or stovetop), these dishes have steps they'll probably be able to do on their own. And they allow for some creative freedom too.

For Budding Chefs

If your child takes over the kitchen on a regular basis, making something for Mother's Day is probably no sweat. These recipes are great for older kids who have experience cooking, can read recipes, and can be trusted to cook with minimal supervision.