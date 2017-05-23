Side Dishes for Your Memorial Day Cookout
Pair your Memorial Day barbecue and burgers with a few of our tastiest summery sides. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, cook-out, or sit-down meal, we have plenty of delicious sides dish ideas for your Memorial Day get-together. From spicy corn-on-the-cob to pasta salads, cole slaw, and baked beans, we have a side for every palate. These dishes will perk up your buffet (instantly!) with an infusion of fresh produce, colorful ingredients, and fantastic summer flavors.
These sides are easy to prep and make the most of your favorite fresh and juicy seasonal produce. They will have even the unlikeliest of dinner guests returning for seconds, guaranteed. These dishes are as at home on the picnic table as they are in the dining room, and they'll feed a crowd with ease, so no matter the setting, these food ideas will slot into your party plan seamlessly. Feel free to mix and match our favorite Memorial Day side dishes to create your own personalized holiday menu, and go ahead and add them to your dinnertime lineup all summer long.
Grilled Potato Salad
Recipe: Grilled Potato Salad
Boiling potatoes before tossing them on the grill will ensure that every bite is tender.
Creamy Broccoli Slaw
Recipe: Creamy Broccoli Slaw
If you want to make something a little different than classic slaw, give this crunchy broccoli slaw a try this year.
Baked Beans
Recipe: Baked Beans
No cookout is complete without a casserole dish full of baked beans. This recipe calls for canned pork and beans to help them come together easily.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
Put your best plate forward by adding this fantastic corn-on-the-cob recipe to the mix.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Mac and cheese got a summer makeover with the addition of bright roasted tomatoes.
Summer Orzo Salad
Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad
This salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week after it's prepared, so it's a great make ahead option.
Best Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Best Deviled Eggs
We've perfected the process for making the best deviled eggs for a crowd.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole
Two cookout classics come together in this cheesy dish.
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Think of this casserole as a potluck-friendly version of a classic baked potato.
Quick Pickled Slaw
Recipe: Quick Pickled Slaw
You can pull this recipe together from start to finish in just 15 minutes.
Deviled Egg-Potato Salad
Recipe: Deviled Egg-Potato Salad
If you just want to bring one dish to the Memorial Day cookout but can't decide between deviled eggs and potato salad, this easy-to-transport side is the recipe for you.
Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad
Just three ingredients (plus salt and pepper) come together to create this beautiful corn salad.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
If you're heading to a cookout, you may want to double (or triple!) this easy recipe.
Texas Caviar
Recipe: Texas Caviar
While this recipe calls for quite a bit of chopping, there's no cooking required.
Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
You can't go wrong with this family-favorite mac and cheese.
Texas-Style Baked Beans
Recipe: Texas-Style Baked Beans
These made-from scratch baked beans get their flavor from bacon drippings, barbecue sauce, dark beer, and plenty of seasonings.
Watermelon Salad
Recipe: Watermelon Salad
For best results, we recommend tossing this salad together right before serving.
Roasted Broccoli Salad
Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Salad
Homemade pickled onions are the ideal finishing touch for this broccoli salad. They're easy to make, but you'll want to make them ahead of time.
Tomato-Herb Panzanella
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Panzanella
You'll want to make sure you allows at least 30 minutes for this dish to sit at room temperature before serving.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
We made this recipe with bowtie pasta, but it can be made with other shapes if you prefer.
Heirloom Tomato Pie
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie
This tomato pie is sure to be one of the first things to disappear from your Memorial Day spread.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
Mix up this colorful, easy side. It's so good, you'll have a smile with every spoonful.
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
Make sure to make this recipe a day in advance, as it will be better once the flavors have time to sit together.
Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad
You'll be shouting hallelujah once you have a bite of this side dish. (It's great with barbecue!)
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
It wouldn't be a summertime get-together without this summer squash- and corn-filled casserole.
Field Pea and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad
A lively mix of pasta and field peas make a fresh and flavorful Memorial Day side dish.
Classic Succotash
Recipe: Classic Succotash
Don't forget about this Southern side, a celebration of fresh produce and unforgettable flavors.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
Scoops of this cool and creamy side will balance out any Memorial Day menu.
Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss
Recipe: Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss
Toss together this spring pasta extravaganza for a great seasonal side.
Freezer Coleslaw
Recipe: Freezer Coleslaw
This recipe is a memorable spin on the classic summer side.
Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad
Recipe: Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad
What could make potato salad better? Blue cheese and bacon, that's what.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
This is no mere salad. It's an explosion of colorful, delectable produce. Try it, and thank us later.