Side Dishes for Your Memorial Day Cookout

By Southern Living Editors Updated February 16, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Pair your Memorial Day barbecue and burgers with a few of our tastiest summery sides. Whether you're hosting a backyard barbecue, cook-out, or sit-down meal, we have plenty of delicious sides dish ideas for your Memorial Day get-together. From spicy corn-on-the-cob to pasta salads, cole slaw, and baked beans, we have a side for every palate. These dishes will perk up your buffet (instantly!) with an infusion of fresh produce, colorful ingredients, and fantastic summer flavors.

These sides are easy to prep and make the most of your favorite fresh and juicy seasonal produce. They will have even the unlikeliest of dinner guests returning for seconds, guaranteed. These dishes are as at home on the picnic table as they are in the dining room, and they'll feed a crowd with ease, so no matter the setting, these food ideas will slot into your party plan seamlessly. Feel free to mix and match our favorite Memorial Day side dishes to create your own personalized holiday menu, and go ahead and add them to your dinnertime lineup all summer long.

Grilled Potato Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Grilled Potato Salad

Boiling potatoes before tossing them on the grill will ensure that every bite is tender. 

Creamy Broccoli Slaw

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Broccoli Slaw

If you want to make something a little different than classic slaw, give this crunchy broccoli slaw a try this year.

Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Baked Beans

No cookout is complete without a casserole dish full of baked beans. This recipe calls for canned pork and beans to help them come together easily.

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Put your best plate forward by adding this fantastic corn-on-the-cob recipe to the mix.

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Mac and cheese got a summer makeover with the addition of bright roasted tomatoes.

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

This salad can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week after it's prepared, so it's a great make ahead option.

Best Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best Deviled Eggs

We've perfected the process for making the best deviled eggs for a crowd. 

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

Two cookout classics come together in this cheesy dish.

Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Twice Baked Potato Casserole

Think of this casserole as a potluck-friendly version of a classic baked potato.

Quick Pickled Slaw

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Quick Pickled Slaw

You can pull this recipe together from start to finish in just 15 minutes. 

Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

If you just want to bring one dish to the Memorial Day cookout but can't decide between deviled eggs and potato salad, this easy-to-transport side is the recipe for you.

Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Whipped-Cream Corn Salad

Just three ingredients (plus salt and pepper) come together to create this beautiful corn salad.

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

If you're heading to a cookout, you may want to double (or triple!) this easy recipe. 

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

While this recipe calls for quite a bit of chopping, there's no cooking required.

Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

You can't go wrong with this family-favorite mac and cheese.

Texas-Style Baked Beans

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Texas-Style Baked Beans

These made-from scratch baked beans get their flavor from bacon drippings, barbecue sauce, dark beer, and plenty of seasonings.

Watermelon Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Watermelon Salad

For best results, we recommend tossing this salad together right before serving. 

Roasted Broccoli Salad

Credit: Southern Living / Ivy Odom

Recipe: Roasted Broccoli Salad

Homemade pickled onions are the ideal finishing touch for this broccoli salad. They're easy to make, but you'll want to make them ahead of time.

Tomato-Herb Panzanella

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Panzanella

You'll want to make sure you allows at least 30 minutes for this dish to sit at room temperature before serving.

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

We made this recipe with bowtie pasta, but it can be made with other shapes if you prefer.

Heirloom Tomato Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie

This tomato pie is sure to be one of the first things to disappear from your Memorial Day spread.

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Mix up this colorful, easy side. It's so good, you'll have a smile with every spoonful.

Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad

Make sure to make this recipe a day in advance, as it will be better once the flavors have time to sit together.

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

You'll be shouting hallelujah once you have a bite of this side dish. (It's great with barbecue!)

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Stylist: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

It wouldn't be a summertime get-together without this summer squash- and corn-filled casserole.

Field Pea and Pasta Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Field Pea and Pasta Salad

A lively mix of pasta and field peas make a fresh and flavorful Memorial Day side dish.

Classic Succotash

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Succotash

Don't forget about this Southern side, a celebration of fresh produce and unforgettable flavors.

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Scoops of this cool and creamy side will balance out any Memorial Day menu.

Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mix 'n' Match Spring Pasta Toss

Toss together this spring pasta extravaganza for a great seasonal side.

Freezer Coleslaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Freezer Coleslaw

This recipe is a memorable spin on the classic summer side.

Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad

What could make potato salad better? Blue cheese and bacon, that's what.

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

This is no mere salad. It's an explosion of colorful, delectable produce. Try it, and thank us later.

By Southern Living Editors