30 Memorial Day Recipes You Can Make in Your 13x9

When the weather starts heating up and the kids finish up another school year, we know it's time for a backyard barbecue. Memorial Day serves as the perfect opportunity to kick off the summer season right—by celebrating the long weekend with fun in the sun and an outdoor bash to boot.

It's not about fancy table settings, strict time schedules, or fussy menus. It's about inviting the whole neighborhood, firing up the grill, and getting the good times going. But first, you need to get your Memorial Day food squared away. This year, pair your barbecue, hamburgers, and hot dogs with a fresh spread of summer casseroles that you can make in your trusty 13x9 baking dish.

Because every cookout starts simple enough, but Southerners are a social bunch. More are bound to come out of the woodwork for a heaping plate of baked beans, macaroni and cheese, and sheet cake. These Memorial Day recipes will have you prepared for every summer cookout this season, starting with a big send-off.