20 Last-Minute Desserts To Make for Your Memorial Day Cookout

Memorial Day celebrations with your family and friends this year should be all fun and no stress. Lucky for you, there is no need to sweat it if you've waited until the last minute to decide what dessert to make for a backyard barbecue, pool party, or lakeside gathering that you'll be attending this Memorial Day. These quick and easy last-minute Memorial Day recipes can come together in a breeze on the day of your patriotic celebration. There are even several options that don't even require you to turn on the oven for baking and a few of these easy recipes only require a handful of ingredients to pull together. From fruity pies like our No-Bake Strawberry Pie to chocolaty treats like Cream Cheese Brownies and many more, these summery desserts are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Looking for more inspiration? Check out this collection of no-bake desserts you'll want to make all season long.