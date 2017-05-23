20 Last-Minute Desserts To Make for Your Memorial Day Cookout
Memorial Day celebrations with your family and friends this year should be all fun and no stress. Lucky for you, there is no need to sweat it if you've waited until the last minute to decide what dessert to make for a backyard barbecue, pool party, or lakeside gathering that you'll be attending this Memorial Day. These quick and easy last-minute Memorial Day recipes can come together in a breeze on the day of your patriotic celebration. There are even several options that don't even require you to turn on the oven for baking and a few of these easy recipes only require a handful of ingredients to pull together. From fruity pies like our No-Bake Strawberry Pie to chocolaty treats like Cream Cheese Brownies and many more, these summery desserts are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Looking for more inspiration? Check out this collection of no-bake desserts you'll want to make all season long.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
With this dessert recipe, you can turn just five ingredients into a showstopping cake
Egg Custard Pie
Whip this pie together quickly with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler
Desserts made in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish are ideal for cookout crowds.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
You can never go wrong whipping together a batch of chocolate chip cookies. Plus, you probably already have most of the ingredients on hand in your kitchen.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
Turn the box of cake mix in your pantry into 24 summer-ready cupcakes.
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
Pull together a refreshing ice cream cake in just 20 minutes and with six ingredients.
Mixed Berry Slab Pie
This pie is not only patriotic in color, but making it on a sheet pan instead of in a regular pie plate make sure there is plenty to go around.
Cream Cheese Brownies
Upgrade homemade brownies with a cream cheese mixture.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
There's no oven required to pull together this pretty pink strawberry pie.
Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream
Wow your guests by pulling this homemade ice cream out of the freezer when dessert time comes around.
Key Lime Pound Cake
This tropical take on pound cake requires just 15 minutes of hands-on time. You can focus on preparing the rest of the meal while it's in the oven.
Chocolate Delight
This dessert is easy to pull together the night before or morning of your Memorial Day gathering. Just allow at least 2 hours for chilling.
Real Banana Pudding
Homemade banana pudding is a no-fuss dessert that's welcome at any summer gathering.
Lemon-Lime Poke Cake
Reserve the whipped topping to add right before serving.
Fresh Peach Cobbler
Grab some fresh peaches and combine them with some pantry staples for a classic summer dessert that will please any crowd.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
This easy-to-make sheet cake delivers not only a pretty presentation but also enough servings to feed for a larger crowd.
Lemon-Almond Bars
These best-loved bars will fly off the dessert table.
Chewy Peanut Bars
All you need is a microwave to whip up these quick-fix chocolate-peanut butter bars.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
This delicious summer dessert comes together in less than hour and only calls for six ingredients.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Two of our favorite summer flavors come together in a grab-and-go version of a classic dessert.