20 Last-Minute Desserts To Make for Your Memorial Day Cookout

By Grace Haynes Updated April 21, 2022
Credit: Joy Howard

Memorial Day celebrations with your family and friends this year should be all fun and no stress. Lucky for you, there is no need to sweat it if you've waited until the last minute to decide what dessert to make for a backyard barbecue, pool party, or lakeside gathering that you'll be attending this Memorial Day. These quick and easy last-minute Memorial Day recipes can come together in a breeze on the day of your patriotic celebration. There are even several options that don't even require you to turn on the oven for baking and a few of these easy recipes only require a handful of ingredients to pull together. From fruity pies like our No-Bake Strawberry Pie to chocolaty treats like Cream Cheese Brownies and many more, these summery desserts are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Looking for more inspiration? Check out this collection of no-bake desserts you'll want to make all season long.

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

With this dessert recipe, you can turn just five ingredients into a showstopping cake 

Egg Custard Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Egg Custard Pie

Whip this pie together quickly with the help of refrigerated pie crust.

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

Desserts made in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish are ideal for cookout crowds.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

You can never go wrong whipping together a batch of chocolate chip cookies. Plus, you probably already have most of the ingredients on hand in your kitchen.

Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Turn the box of cake mix in your pantry into 24 summer-ready cupcakes.

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Pull together a refreshing ice cream cake in just 20 minutes and with six ingredients.

Mixed Berry Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie

This pie is not only patriotic in color, but making it on a sheet pan instead of in a regular pie plate make sure there is plenty to go around.

Cream Cheese Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Cream Cheese Brownies

Upgrade homemade brownies with a cream cheese mixture.

No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

There's no oven required to pull together this pretty pink strawberry pie.

Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Homemade Cookies-and-Cream Ice Cream

Wow your guests by pulling this homemade ice cream out of the freezer when dessert time comes around.

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

This tropical take on pound cake requires just 15 minutes of hands-on time. You can focus on preparing the rest of the meal while it's in the oven. 

Chocolate Delight

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chocolate Delight

This dessert is easy to pull together the night before or morning of your Memorial Day gathering. Just allow at least 2 hours for chilling.

Real Banana Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Real Banana Pudding

Homemade banana pudding is a no-fuss dessert that's welcome at any summer gathering.

Lemon-Lime Poke Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Poke Cake

Reserve the whipped topping to add right before serving.

Fresh Peach Cobbler

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Fresh Peach Cobbler

Grab some fresh peaches and combine them with some pantry staples for a classic summer dessert that will please any crowd.

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

This easy-to-make sheet cake delivers not only a pretty presentation but also enough servings to feed for a larger crowd.

Lemon-Almond Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Almond Bars

These best-loved bars will fly off the dessert table.

Chewy Peanut Bars

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chewy Peanut Bars

All you need is a microwave to whip up these quick-fix chocolate-peanut butter bars.

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Credit: John O'Hagan

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

This delicious summer dessert comes together in less than hour and only calls for six ingredients. 

Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars

Two of our favorite summer flavors come together in a grab-and-go version of a classic dessert.

By Grace Haynes