Tiny Mardi Gras Fans Does Photoshoot with King Cake 7 Years in a Row
It all started when Lincoln Roe was born just a few weeks before Mardi Gras in 2016. Her mom Dawn, a Louisiana-based child photographer, wanted to indoctrinate her baby girl into the carnival culture, but knew she was a bit too young to attend parades. So instead, she gave Lincoln the next best thing, a king cake from iconic New Orleans establishment Haydel's Bakery. Then, she started snapping photos. The result? An adorable baby girl clad in Mardi Gras beads, a purple tutu, and tiny feathered hat posing on top of a king cake.
"I think the first one was more on a whim," Dawn told Southern Living. "The next year, I wanted to capture her eating her first king cake. After that, it was officially a tradition."
Dawn, who grew up just outside of New Orleans says Mardi Gras has always been a huge deal in her family. She grew up watching her mom and aunt ride in the Krewe of Cleopatra Parade, and she can't remember a Mardi Gras season without king cake and a "giant bucket of Popeyes" on hand to celebrate.
Lincoln, Dawn says, has been raised to love both. As far as the king cake photoshoot tradition goes, Dawn says she'll continue as long as Lincoln lets her. Lincoln, who's a big fan of the sprinkles on her Haydel's king cake, doesn't seem to have any qualms about getting dressed in her best purple, gold, and green for the photos. Dawn, who has done about 100 Mardi Gras photoshoots through her company Dawn Roe Photography each carnival season since 2013, isn't showing signs of stopping any time soon either.
WATCH: Facebook's Nudity Censorship Inspired the Word's First Fully Clothed King Cake Baby
Here's hoping we see Lincoln and her king cake for many more carnival seasons to come!