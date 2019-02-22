Mardi Gras Sayings And Quotes Perfect For Instagram Captions
Whether you're celebrating Mardi Gras on the streets of New Orleans among the sea of green, purple, and yellow floats, or biting into a delicious king cake in the comfort of your own home, there's no doubt it's an entertaining occasion. So entertaining, in fact, that social media is flooded with photos of the Fat Tuesday festivity every year. If you're planning to post your commemorative moments on Instagram this carnival season, you'll need Mardi Gras sayings fit for the perfect caption. But, where to being? Don't fret. We've got you covered with some of the best Mardi Gras sayings and quotes that are sure to make all of your friends and family "like" the photo. Whether you want something classic, clever, or funny, there's a little something for everyone. Now, let's get jazzy.
Mardi Gras Sayings
1
What happens on the float, stays on the float.
2
Leave a little sparkle wherever you go.
3
Everywhere else it's just Tuesday.
4
Beads and bling. It's a Mardi Gras thing.
5
From bead to shining bead.
6
We don't hide the crazy. We parade it down the street.
7
Laissez les bons temps rouler – Let the good times roll.
8
Hey mister, throw me one of those.
9
I've been put under the NOLA spell.
10
Keep calm and throw on.
11
Fat Tuesday is the best Tuesday.
12
It's great to be king.
13
Let's get jazzy.
14
Let them eat king cake.
15
What happens at Mardi Gras stays at Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras Quotes
1
Mardi Gras is the love of life. It is the harmonic convergence of our food, our music, our creativity, our eccentricity, our neighborhoods, and our joy of living. All at once. — Chris Rose
2
It's a great party, and anyone who doesn't enjoy Mardi Gras is not of this world. — Franklin Alvarado
3
Mardi Gras is a state of mind. — Ed Muniz
4
An American has not seen the United States until he has seen Mardi Gras in New Orleans. — Mark Twain
5
Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all. ― Helen Keller
6
The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience. ― Eleanor Roosevelt
7
There's no place like New Orleans. — Harry Connick, Jr.
8
If you love New Orleans, she'll love you back. – Drew Brees
9
You can live in any city in America, but New Orleans is the only city that lives in you. – Chris Rose
10
It's in our soul to have Mardi Gras. — Arthur Hardy