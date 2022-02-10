Mardi Gras Parade Horses Now Available for Adoption
After the crowds depart and the beads have been swept from the streets, more than a dozen stars of New Orleans' Mardi Gras parade could end up homeless.
Fortunately, the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) and Cascade Stables have partnered up once again to make sure that doesn't happen. As part of their fourth annual Mardi Gras Horse Adoption program, the organizations are currently working to save the lives of 17 horses.
The Mardi Gras Horse Adoption program, which was established in 2017, helps to find suitable new homes for the parade horses through their online adoption program.
Prior to their efforts, stables that rented to Mardi Gras krewes would end up with more horses than they could care for after the revelry was over. Unfortunately, many of these parade horses would be sold back to brokers who would sometimes resell them at auction or to slaughter.
"This has proven to be a lifesaver for the 77 horses we have adopted since we started this program in 2017," HSLA Director Jeff Dorson told KATC News. "We are grateful to the volunteers who man this program, and to the public who have embraced it. We owe it to these majestic horses to find them great homes instead of selling them at a sale barn."
Adoption applications and more information can be found on the HSLA's Mardi Gras Horse Adoption Program Facebook page. Volunteers post current photos of available horses along with short profiles and their adoption fees. The horses are all located in New Orleans.
WATCH: Willie Nelson Pens Open Letter Demanding More Protection for America's Wild Horse
"The horses are pre-adopted before Mardi Gras to make it easier for them to leave as soon as the parades are over," the Facebook page explains. "It takes us a few days to process the applications and approve them. So, it's necessary to do the adoption process now so adopters can arrange transport the following days after Mardi Gras."
Fingers crossed all 17 horses find the loving homes they deserve.