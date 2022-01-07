Community Coffee Celebrates Mardi Gras with King Cake Coffee Blend
It’s like Carnival in a cup!
With Carnival season officially underway and Mardi Gras less than two months away, it can only mean one thing in Louisiana and across the South: King cake is back!
In addition to indulging in a slice (or two!) of the seasonal treat, Community Coffee is adding to the revelry by making it possible for you to have your king cake and drink it, too. Their Mardi Gras King Cake Blend is available for purchase online and at select grocery stores in 12-ounce bags and 12-count single-serve pods.
The blend started out as a limited-edition flavor but became so popular that the official State Coffee of Louisiana decided to offer it year-round. Featuring aromatic cinnamon and sweet vanilla, it's the perfect pairing for a slice of king cake—and the perfect substitute if you can't get your hands on a sliver of the sinfully good dessert.
"Community Coffee has strong roots in Louisiana," Community Coffee Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing Leah Herrington said. "We began here more than 100 years ago, so our connection to Mardi Gras has always been extra special. Our Mardi Gras King Cake Coffee is one way we can pay tribute to our origins, but more importantly, bring a cup of joy and celebration to our communities wherever they reside."
King cake is a longstanding Carnival tradition dating back to 1870. The oval-shaped pastry is made with buttery brioche dough and plenty of cinnamon and sugar. The cake is known for its distinct topping of purple, gold, and green glaze and colored sprinkles. It's typically only sold during Carnival season from January 6 until Mardi Gras, which can fall anytime between the first week of February and the first week of March.
WATCH: Alton Brown's Simple Hack for Brewing Better Coffee
Now that Community Coffee has made their Mardi Gras King Cake Blend a full-time flavor, fans can experience the spirit of Mardi Gras anytime of year. Plastic baby not included!