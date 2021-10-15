These Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Trees are Adorable, and They Start at Just $5

One of the best parts of the holiday season is decorating; with your imagination in the driver's seat, what was once a normal living room is transformed into a festive masterpiece. And, if you come from a long line of avid holiday decorators, odds are that you appreciate a bit of nostalgia, including the always-timeless lighted ceramic tree. Classically present around Christmastime (though definitely not limited to just one holiday), these ceramic decorations got incredibly popular in the '70s and many vintage ceramic trees are still in circulation today—some of them are even incredibly valuable.