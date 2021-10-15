These Vintage-Inspired Ceramic Trees are Adorable, and They Start at Just $5
One of the best parts of the holiday season is decorating; with your imagination in the driver's seat, what was once a normal living room is transformed into a festive masterpiece. And, if you come from a long line of avid holiday decorators, odds are that you appreciate a bit of nostalgia, including the always-timeless lighted ceramic tree. Classically present around Christmastime (though definitely not limited to just one holiday), these ceramic decorations got incredibly popular in the '70s and many vintage ceramic trees are still in circulation today—some of them are even incredibly valuable.
Of course, there are also vintage-inspired models that won't break the bank, including those from the at home decor brand Lakeside, which has a nice selection of ceramic trees—and not just for Christmas, either. That's right, Lakeside even has trees for Halloween, Easter, and even the Fourth of July. Each tree has a pearlized ceramic finish and on-theme lights.
Lakeside's classic Large Tabletop trees make an excellent centerpiece for Thanksgiving through Christmas, and there is also a smaller version you can stock up on (both sizes available in green and white). The small ceramic trees are seven inches high and require 2 AA batteries, while the large tabletop trees are nine-and-a-half inches high and require 3 AA batteries.
In addition to the small and large sizes, there is also an adorable bubble night light version of the Easter, Halloween, and Fourth of July trees (all just over six inches high) that plug directly into the wall.
If you're looking to keep things traditional when it comes time to decorate for Christmas, there are some specific ceramic trees you might want to check out. The first is Lakeside's Lighted Ceramic Nativity Tree, which is all white with gold accents and stands 13 inches high. The second is a collection of tiny lighted ornaments (just above four inches high), which are powered by button-cell batteries and are turned off and on with a switch.
No matter what your ceramic tree flavor, Lakeside has a shockingly affordable collection to choose from, for the holidays, Christmas, and beyond.
