37 Easy Side Dishes That'll Do All the Work at Your Labor Day Cookout

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated July 12, 2022
Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Signaling that the end of summer is nigh, Labor Day weekend means one thing: It's time for a cookout. Our Memorial Day and Fourth of July barbecues were just practice for a last hurrah full of fresh produce, colorful ingredients, and fantastic summer flavors. We're going all in. Every cool salad we pack with crisp greens and sweet fruit, each vegetable dish we pick and shuck just for the occasion, and the warm golden bites we pop right out of the frying oil. Our Labor Day side dishes squeeze every last ounce of summertime onto the picnic blanket or porch table. Please the crowd with our Spicy Grilled Corn Salad, Summer Squash Gratin, and Best-Ever Succotash, just to start; and make sure to serve up either our Andouille Hush Puppies or Corn Fritters on the side. No matter your plans, these Labor Day cookout ideas will close out the season with a bang.

1 of 37

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

Our food editor put it best: "No dish celebrates the bounty of the late-summer garden better than succotash." The blend of corn, beans (typically lima beans or field peas), okra, and tomatoes means that not only is it the best summer side dish, but that it might just upstage the entire potluck spread. Finished with thick-cut bacon pieces? Perfection.

2 of 37

Spicy Pineapple Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Kellie Kelley; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Spicy Pineapple Slaw

This sweet and spicy slaw will go with every summertime main, from barbecue chicken to pulled pork to juicy burgers. Besides, who can resist spooning a hearty helping of such a crunchy, festive, and colorful side? Not us! Bonus: It doesn't contain mayonnaise, making it low-maintenance and portable.

3 of 37

Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies

Especially if your Labor Day includes some seafood, you need a few hush puppies too. These crispy bites are sent to flavor heaven with smoky Andouille sausage. Make a double batch of this recipe—because they're going to disappear quickly.

4 of 37

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad

We can't believe we're saying this—but hold the mayo. A fresh lemon-dill vinaigrette makes sure this warm-weather side dish will keep well even if set outside on the picnic table.

5 of 37

Strawberry-Tomato Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Strawberry-Tomato Salad

This simple recipe makes the easiest last-minute addition to any summer supper. The salad takes just minutes to throw together but adds so much color to the table. It's a surprising, yet always complementary side to serve with any grilled main dish.

6 of 37

Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette

We're loving this tangy, nectarine-speckled pasta salad for Labor Day cookouts serving up pulled pork or barbecue chicken. The recipe includes easy shredded rotisserie chicken, but you can always skip the protein for the potluck.

7 of 37

Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad

Turn your typical pasta salad on its head for this end-of-summer celebration. While watermelon and feta always make a dynamic duo, the addition of peppery watercress or baby arugula and tender orzo makes for a sweet and savory salad.

8 of 37

Rum Baked Beans

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Rum Baked Beans

Consider this recipe the party-perfect version of your traditional baked beans, even using a medley of beans to spice up the flavor and texture. And we won't make you guess: Rum is the secret to this delicious baked bean side.

9 of 37

Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Squash and Green Chile Casserole

Old-school squash casserole gets a Southwestern makeover with green chiles and tomatillos. Using long-grain rice and topped with cheese, this dish is super satisfying for a hungry crowd on a hot summer night.

10 of 37

Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Corn Salad

This salad inspired by Mexican-style street corn will easily spice up the barbecue. No matter the sideboard, it makes a statement with its flavor combination of fresh yellow corn, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice.

11 of 37

Watermelon Gazpacho

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Watermelon Gazpacho

Our favorite chilled soup is back this season with a twist: We're swapping the tomato for watermelon. It's a party-worthy side dish that makes braving the summer heat a little more bearable.

12 of 37

Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Crispy Potatoes

Perfectly brown caramelized potatoes will never disappoint, whether served at a casual grill-out or fancy affair. When making these potatoes in the oven, little things make all the difference between an end result that's either mushy or crispy. Most important: Don't crowd the pan.

13 of 37

Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad

This classic pasta salad deserves an end-of-season shoutout. The cool and colorful ingredients—including broccoli and grapes—along with tender farfalle pasta and a tangy-sweet dressing make it a no-brainer combination every time.

14 of 37

Golden Corn Fritters

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Golden Corn Fritters

The sight of perfectly crisp corn fritters fresh out of the fryer is enough to make the grumpiest Southerner grin. Comforting and nostalgic, these fried bites will be the absolute favorite at the family feast.

15 of 37

Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad

Labor Day means summer is officially coming to an end, and what better way to transition to the cooler months of hot stews and casseroles than this potato salad riff with a warm finish? The tangy and salty duo of bacon and blue cheese makes it a standout side.

16 of 37

Texas Caviar

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Texas Caviar

This party-perfect dip is just as good scooped up with chips as spooned over grilled chicken at the family cookout. In this recipe, green tomatoes bring a bright, almost citrusy note to the mix.

17 of 37

Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food at its finest, but what makes this recipe even more comforting? The fact that it can be cooked and transported to the party in your slow cooker. Bonus: You can trust it'll stay ooey and gooey all evening long.

18 of 37

Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

Trust us, you've never made tomato pie like this. The cookout crowd will love our update made with a sour cream crust studded with bacon, layers of colorful tomatoes, and plenty of cheese and herbs.

19 of 37

Grilled Okra-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Okra-and-Tomato Salad

They say to eat the rainbow for a healthy diet, and this summer salad is a beautiful way to start! Our Test Kitchen even called it a "painting on a plate."

20 of 37

Mrs. R's Coleslaw

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mrs. R's Coleslaw

Though we pulled this coleslaw recipe from the 1972 archives of the original Southern Living Party Cookbook, it's anything but dated. Serve it traditionally as a side or add a scoop to your barbecue sandwich for a fresh summer crunch.

21 of 37

Summer Squash Gratin

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Summer Squash Gratin

It's easy to overdo it with the abundance of summer squash available at the farmers' market in the summer. Put it to good use with this lightened-up version of your favorite squash casserole.

22 of 37

Sidney's Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Sidney's Potato Salad

"I've found my new favorite potato salad recipe!" wrote one five-star reviewer about this vintage side dish recipe. "The bright, fresh flavors of this side dish complement a heavier main course like brisket or pulled pork. My guests marveled over the petite potatoes, too!"

23 of 37

Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad

Hello gorgeous! This sunny and bright salad showcases summer's finest, so make it on Labor Day before the farmers' market switches to the fall harvest.

24 of 37

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

Macaroni and cheese and corn casserole are delicious separately, but together? Now that's a love story for the ages.

25 of 37

Cucumber Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Cucumber Salad

Don't skip the chill time this cool salad requires; the marinate includes a bit of white wine, which needs time to mellow for a less boozy flavor.

26 of 37

Janie May's Baked Beans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Janie May's Baked Beans

With an ingredient list that includes spicy pork sausage and molasses, these baked beans have a masterful blend of smoky and sweet. This recipe was originally from our 1972 Southern Living Party Cookbook, and it's stood the test of time.

27 of 37

Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

This colorful take on old-fashioned three-bean salad is a true showstopper. Plus, it's a lovely and filling option to have available for vegetarian guests. 

28 of 37

Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes

Fresh heirloom tomatoes don't need much fuss to shine on your table, and this simple marinade is a gorgeous way to showcase them.

29 of 37

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad

Since this new take on pasta salad is delicious served warm or at room temperature, it's ideal for a laidback Labor Day cookout.

30 of 37

Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob

From succotash to corn casserole, we'll take any excuse to gobble up some fresh summer corn, but simple preparation on the grill is really all it needs to shine on your Labor Day menu.

31 of 37

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Fred Hardy II, Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall, Props Stylist: Christina Brockman

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

With a buttery cracker topping, this classic casserole is the definition of crowd-pleasing. Consider it your Labor Day cookout claim to fame.

32 of 37

Scalloped Corn Casserole

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Scalloped Corn Casserole

Apologize to Mama: This creamy, cheesy casserole just might knock her go-to corn pudding recipe off the summer potluck roster. 

33 of 37

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Fresh tomatoes are the gems of summertime, and this simple salad showcases them beautifully. Use whatever fresh herbs you have on hand—parsley, basil, dill, and chives would all work.

34 of 37

Texas-Style Baked Beans

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Texas-Style Baked Beans

With salty bacon, spicy jalapeño, and a hint of sweetness from brown sugar, these baked beans are bursting with so much more flavor than your usual recipe.

35 of 37

Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad

There's nothing more refreshing on a summer potluck lineup than a cucumber salad. This one highlights sweet Vidalia onions from Georgia.

36 of 37

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

Frying is delicious but admittedly messy. This bake-and-take casserole will be your new favorite way to prepare okra for a summer holiday gathering.

37 of 37

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Photographer and Prop stylist: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

Crunchy, fresh, and ready to feed a crowd, the only thing better than the way this salad tastes is that it can be prepared up to a week in advance.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough