37 Easy Side Dishes That'll Do All the Work at Your Labor Day Cookout
Signaling that the end of summer is nigh, Labor Day weekend means one thing: It's time for a cookout. Our Memorial Day and Fourth of July barbecues were just practice for a last hurrah full of fresh produce, colorful ingredients, and fantastic summer flavors. We're going all in. Every cool salad we pack with crisp greens and sweet fruit, each vegetable dish we pick and shuck just for the occasion, and the warm golden bites we pop right out of the frying oil. Our Labor Day side dishes squeeze every last ounce of summertime onto the picnic blanket or porch table. Please the crowd with our Spicy Grilled Corn Salad, Summer Squash Gratin, and Best-Ever Succotash, just to start; and make sure to serve up either our Andouille Hush Puppies or Corn Fritters on the side. No matter your plans, these Labor Day cookout ideas will close out the season with a bang.
Best-Ever Succotash
Our food editor put it best: "No dish celebrates the bounty of the late-summer garden better than succotash." The blend of corn, beans (typically lima beans or field peas), okra, and tomatoes means that not only is it the best summer side dish, but that it might just upstage the entire potluck spread. Finished with thick-cut bacon pieces? Perfection.
Spicy Pineapple Slaw
This sweet and spicy slaw will go with every summertime main, from barbecue chicken to pulled pork to juicy burgers. Besides, who can resist spooning a hearty helping of such a crunchy, festive, and colorful side? Not us! Bonus: It doesn't contain mayonnaise, making it low-maintenance and portable.
Crispy Andouille Hush Puppies
Especially if your Labor Day includes some seafood, you need a few hush puppies too. These crispy bites are sent to flavor heaven with smoky Andouille sausage. Make a double batch of this recipe—because they're going to disappear quickly.
Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad
We can't believe we're saying this—but hold the mayo. A fresh lemon-dill vinaigrette makes sure this warm-weather side dish will keep well even if set outside on the picnic table.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
This simple recipe makes the easiest last-minute addition to any summer supper. The salad takes just minutes to throw together but adds so much color to the table. It's a surprising, yet always complementary side to serve with any grilled main dish.
Summer Pasta Salad with Lime Vinaigrette
We're loving this tangy, nectarine-speckled pasta salad for Labor Day cookouts serving up pulled pork or barbecue chicken. The recipe includes easy shredded rotisserie chicken, but you can always skip the protein for the potluck.
Watermelon-and-Feta Orzo Salad
Turn your typical pasta salad on its head for this end-of-summer celebration. While watermelon and feta always make a dynamic duo, the addition of peppery watercress or baby arugula and tender orzo makes for a sweet and savory salad.
Rum Baked Beans
Consider this recipe the party-perfect version of your traditional baked beans, even using a medley of beans to spice up the flavor and texture. And we won't make you guess: Rum is the secret to this delicious baked bean side.
Squash and Green Chile Casserole
Old-school squash casserole gets a Southwestern makeover with green chiles and tomatillos. Using long-grain rice and topped with cheese, this dish is super satisfying for a hungry crowd on a hot summer night.
Spicy Grilled Corn Salad
This salad inspired by Mexican-style street corn will easily spice up the barbecue. No matter the sideboard, it makes a statement with its flavor combination of fresh yellow corn, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice.
Watermelon Gazpacho
Our favorite chilled soup is back this season with a twist: We're swapping the tomato for watermelon. It's a party-worthy side dish that makes braving the summer heat a little more bearable.
Crispy Potatoes
Perfectly brown caramelized potatoes will never disappoint, whether served at a casual grill-out or fancy affair. When making these potatoes in the oven, little things make all the difference between an end result that's either mushy or crispy. Most important: Don't crowd the pan.
Broccoli, Grape, and Pasta Salad
This classic pasta salad deserves an end-of-season shoutout. The cool and colorful ingredients—including broccoli and grapes—along with tender farfalle pasta and a tangy-sweet dressing make it a no-brainer combination every time.
Golden Corn Fritters
The sight of perfectly crisp corn fritters fresh out of the fryer is enough to make the grumpiest Southerner grin. Comforting and nostalgic, these fried bites will be the absolute favorite at the family feast.
Big Daddy's Grilled Blue Cheese-and-Bacon Potato Salad
Labor Day means summer is officially coming to an end, and what better way to transition to the cooler months of hot stews and casseroles than this potato salad riff with a warm finish? The tangy and salty duo of bacon and blue cheese makes it a standout side.
Texas Caviar
This party-perfect dip is just as good scooped up with chips as spooned over grilled chicken at the family cookout. In this recipe, green tomatoes bring a bright, almost citrusy note to the mix.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is comfort food at its finest, but what makes this recipe even more comforting? The fact that it can be cooked and transported to the party in your slow cooker. Bonus: You can trust it'll stay ooey and gooey all evening long.
Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie
Trust us, you've never made tomato pie like this. The cookout crowd will love our update made with a sour cream crust studded with bacon, layers of colorful tomatoes, and plenty of cheese and herbs.
Grilled Okra-and-Tomato Salad
They say to eat the rainbow for a healthy diet, and this summer salad is a beautiful way to start! Our Test Kitchen even called it a "painting on a plate."
Mrs. R's Coleslaw
Though we pulled this coleslaw recipe from the 1972 archives of the original Southern Living Party Cookbook, it's anything but dated. Serve it traditionally as a side or add a scoop to your barbecue sandwich for a fresh summer crunch.
Summer Squash Gratin
It's easy to overdo it with the abundance of summer squash available at the farmers' market in the summer. Put it to good use with this lightened-up version of your favorite squash casserole.
Sidney's Potato Salad
"I've found my new favorite potato salad recipe!" wrote one five-star reviewer about this vintage side dish recipe. "The bright, fresh flavors of this side dish complement a heavier main course like brisket or pulled pork. My guests marveled over the petite potatoes, too!"
Golden Tomato-and-Corn Salad
Hello gorgeous! This sunny and bright salad showcases summer's finest, so make it on Labor Day before the farmers' market switches to the fall harvest.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
Macaroni and cheese and corn casserole are delicious separately, but together? Now that's a love story for the ages.
Cucumber Salad
Don't skip the chill time this cool salad requires; the marinate includes a bit of white wine, which needs time to mellow for a less boozy flavor.
Janie May's Baked Beans
With an ingredient list that includes spicy pork sausage and molasses, these baked beans have a masterful blend of smoky and sweet. This recipe was originally from our 1972 Southern Living Party Cookbook, and it's stood the test of time.
Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing
This colorful take on old-fashioned three-bean salad is a true showstopper. Plus, it's a lovely and filling option to have available for vegetarian guests.
Escabèche-Style Marinated Tomatoes
Fresh heirloom tomatoes don't need much fuss to shine on your table, and this simple marinade is a gorgeous way to showcase them.
Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Salad
Since this new take on pasta salad is delicious served warm or at room temperature, it's ideal for a laidback Labor Day cookout.
Classic Grilled Corn on the Cob
From succotash to corn casserole, we'll take any excuse to gobble up some fresh summer corn, but simple preparation on the grill is really all it needs to shine on your Labor Day menu.
Old-School Squash Casserole
With a buttery cracker topping, this classic casserole is the definition of crowd-pleasing. Consider it your Labor Day cookout claim to fame.
Scalloped Corn Casserole
Apologize to Mama: This creamy, cheesy casserole just might knock her go-to corn pudding recipe off the summer potluck roster.
Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
Fresh tomatoes are the gems of summertime, and this simple salad showcases them beautifully. Use whatever fresh herbs you have on hand—parsley, basil, dill, and chives would all work.
Texas-Style Baked Beans
With salty bacon, spicy jalapeño, and a hint of sweetness from brown sugar, these baked beans are bursting with so much more flavor than your usual recipe.
Cucumber-and-Vidalia Onion Salad
There's nothing more refreshing on a summer potluck lineup than a cucumber salad. This one highlights sweet Vidalia onions from Georgia.
Okra and Rice Casserole
Frying is delicious but admittedly messy. This bake-and-take casserole will be your new favorite way to prepare okra for a summer holiday gathering.
Summer Orzo Salad
Crunchy, fresh, and ready to feed a crowd, the only thing better than the way this salad tastes is that it can be prepared up to a week in advance.