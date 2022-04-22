Williams Sonoma Has Everything You Need To Celebrate the Kentucky Derby—Including a Mint Julep Cocktail Mix

Cheer on in style from home.
By Lily Gray April 22, 2022
On the first Saturday of May, thousands of people gather into the Churchill Downs to witness the Kentucky Derby in-person, while millions more watch from home. Known as the "most exciting two minutes in sports," the event is filled with Southern traditions and symbols such as a garland of roses, mint julep cocktails, and, of course, large-brimmed hats. Even if you're not celebrating in Louisville for the 148th Kentucky Derby, you can easily recreate the magic from home. 

Williams Sonoma is making it easy for shoppers to celebrate Derby Day in style with floral motif dinnerware, mint julep cocktail mixes, and limited-edition Kentucky Derby glasses. In its online storefront, you can not only shop everything you need for this year's party, but you can also get recipes or pre-made food to make hosting a cinch. We also have plenty of Southern Living-endorsed party ideas right here.

Keep reading to shop our favorite Kentucky Derby party picks, from mint julep glasses to blue-and-white appetizer plates, below.

Williams Sonoma Woodford Reserve x Williams Sonoma Mint Julep Cocktail Mix

BUY IT: $22.95; williams-sonoma.com

No Kentucky Derby celebration is complete without enjoying a mint julep. The signature cocktail is typically comprised of bourbon, simple syrup, mint leaves, and crushed ice. So, if you're making drinks for a crowd for this year's race, check out this mint julep cocktail mix that's ready to serve. It's delightfully sweet and full of mint flavoring—all you have to do is add bourbon, ice, and top it off with some mint leaves.

Williams Sonoma Marlo Thomas Blue Floral Appetizer Plates

BUY IT: $64.95; williams-sonoma.com

With the event only lasting two minutes, be sure to fill your get-together with some activities and lots of food. These gold-rimmed, hand-painted appetizer plates instantly dress up any tablescape. They're also microwave- and dishwasher-safe for simple cleaning.

Williams Sonoma Kentucky Derby Official Mint Julep Glass

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

Collectors of any kind will love this limited-edition Kentucky Derby mint julep tumbler. It commemorates the event with the Churchill Downs' Twin Spires and the names of every winner in the race's history.

Williams Sonoma Stainless Steel Hammered Cocktail Shaker

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

A mint julep only requires a quick stir, but it's also a good idea to keep a fully stocked bar for any event. This stainless steel cocktail shaker quickly chills mixed drinks without diluting the flavor from sitting in ice. It's also dishwasher-safe and leak-proof.

Williams Sonoma Viski Lewis Ice Bag and Mallet

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

Crushed ice is a must-have for mint juleps, so if you don't have that setting on your ice maker, an ice bag and mallet will do. Simply fill the canvas bag with ice and pound it with the wooden mallet. The canvas bag even absorbs excess water to be sure it doesn't slip in your drink.

Williams Sonoma Mint Julep Cup

BUY IT: Starting at $24.95; williams-sonoma.com

If you truly want to serve up mint juleps in their traditional style, opt for this plated polished silver flared cup that's adorned with a beaded detailing. It looks like a trophy on its own, and it's designed to keep your iced drink chilled longer in the Southern heat.

Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Rectangular Platters

BUY IT: Starting at $9.95; williams-sonoma.com

Whether you're plating appetizers or a show-stopping entree, these rectangular platters are the perfect vessel for feeding a crowd. They're made of high-fired porcelain, and they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Williams Sonoma Marlo Thomas Blue Dinner Napkins

BUY IT: $39.95; williams-sonoma.com

From the same collection of the blue and white floral motif appetizer plates, these dinner napkins are the perfect complement to your Derby Day party. The dark blue patterns hide lipstick and food stains throughout the event, and you can just toss them in the washing machine once the party is over.

