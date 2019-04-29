Kentucky Derby Party Ideas
It's known as "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports." Every year, thousands make the spring pilgrimage to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby, and millions more tune in from all over the country to catch the big horse race. We've gathered some of our favorite Derby party ideas so you can throw an amazing viewing party at home.
Check Out These Kentucky Derby Party Ideas
The Ultimate Porch Party
With the warmer weather around the day of the Kentucky Derby, why not host your festivities in the South's favorite spot: the porch. With the actual race only being two minutes, you shouldn't limit yourself and guests to being stuck inside. Set up a mini buffet and bar cart on your porch and pull out extra seating if needed. A few rose-themed flower arrangements will set the tone for the event. Ask your guests to dress to theme with stylish, colorful dresses and festive hats from Fanny & June and Jill Courtemanche Millinery. Fellas, don't forget a great seersucker suit from Haspel.
A Rose Wreath
Crown the festivities with a ring of roses inspired by the garland given to the Derby winner each year. The floral designer at Juniper & Jasmine decided to skip the traditional red in favor of coral and white blooms with loose greenery, which suited the space better and embraced the colors of the season.
Add Low Floating Flowers
Not all centerpieces have to be big and expensive. Include a second arrangement on the buffet table or drinks station. Fill a glass globe-shaped bowl half-way with water. Swirl a grouping of tulips inside of the bowl and float additional blooms (with ½ inch stems) on the water.
Mix Up a Floral Focal Point
Take notes from the "Run for the Roses" and twirl up a standout centerpiece of roses, ranunculus, and seeded eucalyptus for the table. The brains behind Juniper & Jasmine even added mint leaves into the mix as a fresh-cut nod to the Derby's favorite cocktail.
Prepare a Signature Drink
The mint julep is a must for any Kentucky Derby party, but that doesn't mean it has to be ho-hum. Whether you're serving your cocktails in the traditional julep cup or glasses you had on hand, you can certainly create a fun twist on this classic cocktail. Mix things up with our Mint Julep Slush or big-batch Sweet Tea Mint Julep. Not into breaking tradition? We enjoy a classic mint julep just as much.
Party Perfect Buffet
When it comes to the food, having quick bites guests can grab is ideal for a small or large gathering. Put out your favorite silver trays and bowls filled with these delish and festive recipes.
Set Up a Bar Cart
A stocked cocktail cart invites guests to help themselves to any drink option. Some of our other favorite drinks for the Derby? The Oaks Lily, Black-Eyed Susan Slushies, Old Fashioned Cocktails, and Champagne Punch. This stylish bar cat by Safavieh stocked with festive accessories like horseshoe cocktail picks, paper straws, julep cups, and an antique ice bucket.
A Bourbon-Infused Treat
Don't forget to include something sweet and indulgent for your guests. These Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls are perfect for the Derby. Display them with bakery macaroons or sugar cookies on a tiered stand for easy grabbing with big impact.
Hold a Friendly Competition
Let everyone get in on the action by setting out betting cards before the race. When it comes to the prize, there are multiple options you can go with. You can get as formal as a julep cup filled with roses, or simple as a cash prize. We found these cute Bet Cards from Fresh Ink.
Set a Table
With dinner time right around the corner from the start of the race, you can easily host a seated dinner. Emerald green, blush pink, and pops of rich brown and silver keep things elegant but not too stuffy. We included horse show ribbons from Etsy down the table in addition to fresh flower arrangements and silver bowls of cheese straws. Play up the party theme by attaching place cards to lightweight horseshoes.
Sweet Favors
Tie up boxes of themed treats for to-go goodies. These mini lemon curd cupcakes with horseshoe detail keep the party going even after guests leave.