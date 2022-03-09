Kentucky Derby Museum to Host Derby Hat Showcase
With less than two months until the most exciting two minutes in sports returns to Louisville, Southerners across the region are gearing up for the big event. For many, that means selecting and styling the perfect race-day outfit. From bright spring florals in sophisticated silhouettes to dapper seersucker suits, attire is big part of the fun and fanfare the Kentucky Derby is known for. But the secret to dressing out for this classic Southern event is all in the hat.
From fascinators and parasols to bedazzled headbands and wide-brimmed showstoppers, the Kentucky Derby Museum is taking time to honor the timeworn tradition with a Derby Hat Showcase this Sunday, March 13.
The ticketed event will give fashionistas the chance to see the season's biggest hat trends directly from the couture designs of regional milliners. The event includes a signature hat fashion show, unlimited mimosas, and a gourmet brunch. After getting a preview of the season's trends, attendees will have the opportunity chat with the talented hatmakers and take home a hat of their own.
"The Kentucky Derby Museum's featured milliners are among the top hatmakers in their industry," said Rachel Collier, Director of Communications for Kentucky Derby Museum. "These women design and handmake showstopping pieces for locals, celebrities, and everyone in between. Our guests get to meet them, shop their gorgeous creations, get styling tips, and even customize their dream hat. This event is a perfect girl's day out and a great way to welcome springtime in Kentucky."
The showcase is also a great opportunity for attendees to take their favorite hats from derby's past for one last spin before upgrading for this year's events.
For those who can't attend this year's showcase, the museum is hosting several other events leading up to the big race on Saturday, May 7. And of course, the museum is open to visitors year-round and offers exclusive tours of Churchill Downs.
WATCH: How Much Does It Cost To Attend The Kentucky Derby?
Even if you don't know a ton about horse racing, who can resist the allure of a strong mint julep and a good hat?