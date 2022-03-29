Kentucky Derby Festival Adds Free Block Party to This Year's Festivities
The greatest two minutes in sport returns in less than two months, and after a couple of years of minimized fanfare, the Kentucky Derby is back and better than ever. This year's host of festivities spans six weeks and include everything from a touring parade and golf tournament to hot air balloon races, a food festival, and a children's tea. To add to the fun, festival organizers have added a new event to the docket, a giant Block Party that's free and open to all.
The day-long Block Party will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 16 at Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Complex in Louisville. The Block Party's goal is to shine a spotlight on Louisville's host of talented artists, musicians, makers, chefs, and entertainers with an emphasis on minority-owned businesses in West Louisville.
"The Kentucky Derby Festival's mission has always been to bring our community together in celebration," Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, said in a release. "We look forward to returning to in-person events and are thrilled to add the new Block Party to our line-up. This event will showcase even more of what our great city has to offer."
The event aims to provide fun for the entire family with more than a dozen local food trucks serving everything from soul food and jerk chicken to smoked barbecue, as well as wellness activities, live entertainment on multiple stages, and children's activities including inflatables, face painting, and an Easter egg hunt. A special MELANnaire Marketplace will feature 40 Black merchants and vendors providing a one-of-a-kind shopping experience where guests can buy everything from Derby accessories and hats to gourmet food, art, and more.
WATCH: How Much Does It Cost to Attend the Kentucky Derby?
The Block Party was created by the Derby Equity Community Initiative (DECI), with support from Churchill Downs and Humana, in an effort to incorporate equitable programming in the Derby season and ensure that the entire Louisville community benefits from and feels a part of the celebrations surrounding the historic event.