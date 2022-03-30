Churchill Downs Announces 148th Kentucky Derby Menu Along with Surprise Sweepstakes
Ladies and gentlemen, Churchill Downs Racetrack has shared the official menu of the 148th Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve. And this year, the storied racetrack is upping the ante by giving fans the chance to indulge in Kentucky Derby flavors at home.
Each year, a menu of carefully curated dishes offers racetrack attendees a taste of cherished Kentucky flavors, turning "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" into a culinary experience. This year's menu includes a mouthwatering lineup of modern takes on classic Southern favorites including Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole, Pimento Cheese Creamed Spinach, Braised Short Rib, and more.
"When creating this year's official on-site menu, I felt inspiration from the historical flavors rooted in the culture of Derby Day," Chef Kenneth Hardiman said in a news release. "Beyond the gates of the racetrack, I hope fans across the country can take these dishes to inspire their own at-home spreads."
This year's official menu (available in full here) will be served to more than 300,000 spectators across the Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 6, and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7.
Now here's the fun part. Churchill Downs has also launched a nationwide catering giveaway coinciding with the menu. The all-new "Kentucky Derby At Your Door" sweepstakes lets fans enter for a chance to win a catered Derby spread complete with entertaining essentials to throw the ultimate at-home celebration.
"Combining a selection of Southern staples inspired by Kentucky Derby classics with official branded glassware and accessories, this limited-time giveaway will allow three lucky winners to easily immerse in the culinary traditions of Kentucky Derby with friends and family," a news release boasts.
Fans may enter the sweepstakes now through April 26, and winners will be chosen at random and notified by email. To enter for a chance to win visit kentuckyderby.com/derbyatyourdoor.
Good luck y'all!