These Vintage-Inspired Hanukkah Menorahs are Full of Timeless Charm
Don't get us wrong, we love a stunning, new, and contemporary menorah as much as the rest. But, there's something about the design and traditions behind a vintage menorah that transports us back to lighting the menorah at Bubbe's table many moons ago. At the center of your Hanukkah celebration, a menorah full of history will certainly make the story of Hanukkah shine bright, especially with a side of latkes and sufganiyot. These beautifully designed, almost always brass menorahs carry the weight and joy of Hanukkah celebrations of the generations before us, and their unique, Judaic details make each of them feel like a distinct treasure. Whether you're looking for a family menorah with a bit of ancestry to add to your collection or you're searching for a timeless piece that reminds you of your grandfather's menorah, we love the selection of vintage-inspired menorahs across the web. Some are even handmade or hand painted, adding to the antique feel. From striking pieces showcasing the beauty of Jerusalem to traditional brass structures as classic as they are beautiful, these vintage-inspired menorahs are waiting to be lit again this season. We've rounded up a few of our favorites we'd love to place Hanukkah candles in this year and for years to come.
Vintage Aluminum Jerusalem Menorah
The city of Jerusalem is depicted at the base of the menorah, which has an antique silver finish and pomegranate blossom details.
Tree of Life Menorah
Birds and pomegranates adorn this tree of life, as the slender trunk supports the candle holders that branch off from the rippled leaves.
Michael Aram Palm Menorah
A golden palm leaf rises and gives way to nine candles, sure to shine bright in your home.
Silver-Plated Classic Geometric Menorah
With its shiny finish and simple Star of David at the center, this menorah is a slight twist on the classic shape.
Michael Aram Wisteria Gold Menorah
Who better to impress us than Michael Aram? With its twisting, winding brass, this menorah wows in its simplicity.
Dreidel Cup Menorah
Have a little fun with this menorah, which features dreidel cups as the candle holders.
Antique Log Menorah
Craggy branches reach up towards the sky, punctuated by shoots of leaves atop which will rest your candles.
Cast Bronze Tree of Life Menorah
This handmade menorah was inspired by the African Acacia, forming the iconic silhouette with the tree's signature cloud-like shape.
Hand-Painted Enamel Menorah
With warm tones, delicate flowers, gold accents, and Matashi crystals, this pewter, hand-painted menorah is a family heirloom in the making.
Michael Aram Botanical Leaf Menorah
Inspired by eucalyptus and seagrape foliage, this gold-tone aluminum menorah sits atop a marble base.
Hand-Painted Menorah
Available in six opulent variations, all the menorahs are hand-painted and feature intricate detailing.
Silver-Plated Oil Menorah
This ornate menorah, with floral engravings and squiggly branches, allows the option of burning candles or oil if you wish.
Small Brass Tree of Life Menorah
Though small, the beauty of the design speaks for itself, from the twisted roots to the carefully placed burls.
Silver-Plated Oil Wall Menorah
It's all in the details here. Look closely and you'll see a dreidel, Torah scroll, and other illustrations.