These Vintage-Inspired Hanukkah Menorahs are Full of Timeless Charm

Don't get us wrong, we love a stunning, new, and contemporary menorah as much as the rest. But, there's something about the design and traditions behind a vintage menorah that transports us back to lighting the menorah at Bubbe's table many moons ago. At the center of your Hanukkah celebration, a menorah full of history will certainly make the story of Hanukkah shine bright, especially with a side of latkes and sufganiyot. These beautifully designed, almost always brass menorahs carry the weight and joy of Hanukkah celebrations of the generations before us, and their unique, Judaic details make each of them feel like a distinct treasure. Whether you're looking for a family menorah with a bit of ancestry to add to your collection or you're searching for a timeless piece that reminds you of your grandfather's menorah, we love the selection of vintage-inspired menorahs across the web. Some are even handmade or hand painted, adding to the antique feel. From striking pieces showcasing the beauty of Jerusalem to traditional brass structures as classic as they are beautiful, these vintage-inspired menorahs are waiting to be lit again this season. We've rounded up a few of our favorites we'd love to place Hanukkah candles in this year and for years to come.