Beautiful Menorahs That Will Make You Eager to Light Your Hanukkah Candles

There's nothing like the smell of latkes frying in the kitchen and the sound of dreidels spinning on the floor to signal the festival of lights is upon us. Whether it's a full family affair or a mid-week scramble to get everyone together for the blessings over the candles, Hanukkah is always a wonderful time to stop and enjoy our rich heritage among friends and family. At the center of it all is a beautiful menorah illuminated with Hanukkah candles (the kind that got sent home from Temple with the kids from Sunday school, of course…is there really any other kind?) that glow with a warm reminder of the story of Hanukkah and a miracle that happened so long ago. For many of us, the Hanukkah candles we light each year are placed in a menorah with very special meaning. It may be a piece you grew up with, a family heirloom passed down for generations, or a wonderful wedding gift that has been with your growing family since the very beginning. But, whether you realized last year as you were desperately trying to pick off melted candle wax that it was time for an upgrade or you're ready to pass down your old childhood menorah to your kids, it's always fun to eye a new menorah to add to your family's collection. We've rounded up a few favorites we would love to place Hanukkah candles in this year and for many years to come.