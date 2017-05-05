Beautiful Menorahs That Will Make You Eager to Light Your Hanukkah Candles
There's nothing like the smell of latkes frying in the kitchen and the sound of dreidels spinning on the floor to signal the festival of lights is upon us. Whether it's a full family affair or a mid-week scramble to get everyone together for the blessings over the candles, Hanukkah is always a wonderful time to stop and enjoy our rich heritage among friends and family. At the center of it all is a beautiful menorah illuminated with Hanukkah candles (the kind that got sent home from Temple with the kids from Sunday school, of course…is there really any other kind?) that glow with a warm reminder of the story of Hanukkah and a miracle that happened so long ago. For many of us, the Hanukkah candles we light each year are placed in a menorah with very special meaning. It may be a piece you grew up with, a family heirloom passed down for generations, or a wonderful wedding gift that has been with your growing family since the very beginning. But, whether you realized last year as you were desperately trying to pick off melted candle wax that it was time for an upgrade or you're ready to pass down your old childhood menorah to your kids, it's always fun to eye a new menorah to add to your family's collection. We've rounded up a few favorites we would love to place Hanukkah candles in this year and for many years to come.
Devora Menorah
BUY IT: Olivia Riegel; $175; bloomingdales.com
Decadently bejeweled, this menorah will add a touch of holiday sparkle.
Pomegranate Menorah
BUY IT: Michael Aram; $170; bloomingdales.com
Candles sit in shining gold pomegranate blossoms supported by leafy branches.
Botanical Leaf Menorah
BUY IT: Michael Aram; $200; macys.com
Delicate leaves branch off each silver arm of this silver menorah.
Black Orchid Menorah
BUY IT: Michael Aram; $295; macys.com
Nickel-plated orchids drape the base of the candle holders, which themselves are anchored into a black granite slab.
Clef Notes Hanukkah Menorah
BUY IT: $78.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Candles will flicker in rhythm with the collection of musical instruments behind them.
Stoneware Menorah
BUY IT: $58; anthropologie.com
Whimsical accents adorn this ceramic menorah, whizzing across the surface in bursts of joy.
Hanukkah! Hanukkah! Menorah
BUY IT: $73.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Nine candles will stand tall against a backdrop of traditional holiday icons, from the dreidel to gelt and many stars.
Dove Menorah
BUY IT: $30; target.com
With its intricate texture and lacquered gold finish, this dazzling dove is a unique spin on the traditional menorah.
Serengeti Refuge Menorah
BUY IT: $99.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Animal lovers will appreciate this ceramic menorah that features silhouettes of giraffes.
Mini Metal Menorah
BUY IT: $15; target.com
Downsizing? This tiny menorah, at just six inches tall, will help you celebrate on a much smaller scale.
Jerusalem City Menorah
BUY IT: $89.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
The city of Jerusalem is colorfully depicted on this glass menorah, which is meant to evoke the mood of sunlight fading on the ancient walls.
Brass Temple-Style Menorah
BUY IT: $335.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Stately and beautiful, this solid brass menorah is classically designed and will make a statement at your Hanukkah celebrations.
Elements Menorah
BUY IT: $109.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
In a dramatic statement, this menorah is hand-cut from hand-polished opaque black crystal.
Ceramic Menorah
BUY IT: $12.98; target.com
Hand-painted, this navy-blue menorah features dancing multi-colored candles.