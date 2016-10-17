What's the Deal With Teal Pumpkins?
If you've seen teal pumpkins popping up in your neighborhood, it's not just the latest Pinterest pumpkin painting craze. Started in 2014, the Teal Pumpkin Project is a campaign by FARE, which stands for Food Allergy Research and Education. We're proud to say the idea was started in Tennessee by the Food Allergy Community of East Tennessee (FACET), which FARE has now adopted with the aim to make sure kids across the nation come home on Halloween night with treats they can enjoy—allergies or not.
Related: Our Favorite Pumpkin Carving Ideas
How it works: Homes that will be handing out non-edible treats place a teal-painted pumpkin by their front door, which signals to little goblins and ghouls (and their parents) that this is an allergy-friendly treat. FARE recommends handing out items like glow sticks, bracelets, bubbles, whistles, kazoos, and bouncy balls.
According to foodallergy.org, one in 13 children in the U.S. has a food allergy—many of which are life threatening. Think of all the allergens in popular Halloween treats—nuts, milk, egg, soy, and wheat. And that's just the start. So a simple teal pumpkin (the color of food allergy awareness) makes this playful holiday a little more fun for all families. For more information check out foodallergy.org.