18 Halloween Snacks for Kids That Parents Will Love Too

Trick or treat! You'll get a bit of both with these kid-favorite Halloween recipes. These easy Halloween snacks for kids are perfect for parties and after-school bites. We have you covered—from savory options to the sweetest of the sweet, your little ones will devour these festive Halloween snacks. Plus, we bet you'll love them just as much as they do.

A few of these recipes require some assembly, and a few involve baking, dipping, or slow cooking. All together, they make a festive Halloween spread that the whole family will enjoy snacking on. (The kids will love them so much that they'll probably be requesting them long after Halloween is over.) Happy Halloween! Let's get to snacking.