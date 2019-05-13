18 Halloween Snacks for Kids That Parents Will Love Too
Trick or treat! You'll get a bit of both with these kid-favorite Halloween recipes. These easy Halloween snacks for kids are perfect for parties and after-school bites. We have you covered—from savory options to the sweetest of the sweet, your little ones will devour these festive Halloween snacks. Plus, we bet you'll love them just as much as they do.
A few of these recipes require some assembly, and a few involve baking, dipping, or slow cooking. All together, they make a festive Halloween spread that the whole family will enjoy snacking on. (The kids will love them so much that they'll probably be requesting them long after Halloween is over.) Happy Halloween! Let's get to snacking.
Caramel Popcorn Balls
Little ones will love this nostalgic snack. Freshly popped popcorn is a must to make sure your popcorn balls aren't soggy.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Keep this savory snack in your slow cooker to balance out all of the candy and Halloween treats.
Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
These pumpkin muffins are delicious at breakfast or as an afternoon snack.
Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies Recipe
Oatmeal cookies are always a favorite snack. Butterscotch chips add a touch of color and flavors while pecans add some crunch.
Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix
Trick or treat! You'll get both with this super snackable mix.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Indulge a little—it is Halloween, after all.
Candied Pumpkin Spice Pecans
Give pecans a Halloween-worthy makeover by tossing them in a seasonal spice blend. These can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days so you can prepare them in advance.
Puppy Chow Snack Mix
No matter what name you call this classic snack mix, it's guaranteed to be loved by both kids and adults.
Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
This recipe turns the classic desserts into bite-sized treats that are easy to serve or pack for an at-school party.
Soft Pumpkin Cookies
Put a bit of jack-o'-lantern fun into your family's holiday snacking.
Apple Chips
You'll need just two ingredients to pull this snack together.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
Make the most of the year's pecans with these melt-in-your-mouth pralines. Bonus points if you and the kids pick the pecans yourselves.
Homemade Candy Corn
Instead of reaching for a bag of candy corn at the store, you can use this recipe to make it from scratch.
Pumpkin Bread
Make their Halloween snacks flavorful and filling with this festive, seasonal recipe.
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
This treat can be prepared in advance and chilled in the refrigerator for up to four days.
Candy Apples
Sneak your kids an apple a day with these sweet treats.
Pumpkin Spice Granola
Pumpkin seeds, pumpkin pie spice, and pumpkin puree add seasonal flair to this granola. It's delicious on its own or over yogurt.
Halloween Cake Pops
Kids love cake pops so make them up, the Halloween way! We've included three different variations of cake pop designs, but you can always choose your favorite to simplify the recipe.