45 Halloween Quotes To Celebrate the Spooky Season
When the full moon is shining and the wolves are howling, it's time for Halloween's spooky spectacle. The snickering grins of jack-o'-lanterns glow from lit porches. Kids skip down the block in creative costumes, touting bags full of candy and shouting "Trick or Treat!" at the top of their lungs. Watchful parents follow behind, walking the costume-clad dog, and reveling in Halloween's laughter and joy.
Halloween combines scares and spooks with laughs and grins—it's simultaneously scary and lighthearted. It's a holiday that's undoubtedly unique, and there are countless ways to celebrate it. The holiday revolves around communities gathering together, from creative costume contests to sophisticated Halloween soirees. Halloween is funny, spooky, cheerful, and nostalgic all at once, so we've rounded up our favorite quotes for all the different spirits that Halloween stirs.
Classic Halloween Movie Quotes
1. "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." –Brackett, Halloween
2. "A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." –Lucy Van Pelt, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
3. "It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" –Max, Hocus Pocus
4. "Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" –Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
5. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth
6. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." –Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown
7. "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth
8. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" –Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas
Spooky Halloween Quotes
9. "There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." –George Carlin
10. "'Tis the night—the night of the grave's delight, and the warlocks are at their play; Ye think that without the wild winds shout, but no, it is they—it is they." –Cleveland Coxe
11. "Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat…" –Nicholas Gordon
12. "On Halloween, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the park." –Nick Gordon
13. "The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." –Paula Guran
14. "If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween." –Douglas Coupland
15. "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" –Dexter Kozen
16. "The world turned upside down—in a good way—for one black velvet night." –Karen Fortunati
Happy Halloween Quotes for Instagram
17. "I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner." –Evan Peters
18. "When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween." –Unknown
19. "We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!" –Humbert Wolfe
20. "Nothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night." –Steve Almond
21. "There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch." –Robert Brault
22. "Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story." –Mason Cooley
23. "Ghosts and goblins come to play on October's final day!" –Rusty Fischer
24. "Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves." –Elvis Duran
Funny Halloween Quotes and Sayings
25. "Witch parking only. All others will be Toad!" –Unknown
26. "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself…and spiders." –Unknown
27. "Reese's in Peace." –Unknown
28. "This witch can be bribed with chocolate." –Unknown
29. "During the day, I don't believe in ghosts. At night, I'm a little more open-minded." –Unknown
30. "Don't make me get my flying monkeys." –Unknown
31. "Hope all the candies don't go to WAIST." –Unknown
32. "Say boo and scary on." –Unknown
Short Halloween Quotes
33. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." – Tim Burton
34. "Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." – Richelle E. Goodrich
35. "Where there is no imagination there is no horror." – Arthur Conan Doyle
36. "There is something haunting in the light of the moon." – Joseph Conrad
37. "Everyone is a moon and has a dark side, which he never shows to anybody." – Mark Twain
38. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." – L. M. Montgomery
39. "There is nothing that gives more assurance than a mask." – Colette
Halloween Quotes For Kids
40. "He did the mash/He did the monster mash/The monster mash/It was a graveyard smash." –Bobby "Boris" Pickett, Monster Mash
41. "A candy a day keeps the monsters away." –Unknown
42. "Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street." –Unknown
43. "Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!" –Rusty Fischer
44. "On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be." –Ava Dellaria
45. "If the broom fits, ride it!" –Unknown