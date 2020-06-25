45 Halloween Quotes To Celebrate the Spooky Season

By Zoe Denenberg Updated August 30, 2022
Credit: Jaredq Eygabroad / EyeEm / Getty Images

When the full moon is shining and the wolves are howling, it's time for Halloween's spooky spectacle. The snickering grins of jack-o'-lanterns glow from lit porches. Kids skip down the block in creative costumes, touting bags full of candy and shouting "Trick or Treat!" at the top of their lungs. Watchful parents follow behind, walking the costume-clad dog, and reveling in Halloween's laughter and joy.

Halloween combines scares and spooks with laughs and grins—it's simultaneously scary and lighthearted. It's a holiday that's undoubtedly unique, and there are countless ways to celebrate it. The holiday revolves around communities gathering together, from creative costume contests to sophisticated Halloween soirees. Halloween is funny, spooky, cheerful, and nostalgic all at once, so we've rounded up our favorite quotes for all the different spirits that Halloween stirs.

Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Classic Halloween Movie Quotes

Credit: Southern Living

1. "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." –Brackett, Halloween

2. "A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." –Lucy Van Pelt, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

3. "It's all just a bunch of hocus pocus!" –Max, Hocus Pocus

4. "Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?" –Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

5. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth

6. "Magic is really very simple, all you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." –Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

7. "Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." –William Shakespeare, Macbeth

8. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" –Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Spooky Halloween Quotes

Credit: Southern Living

9. "There are nights when the wolves are silent and only the moon howls." –George Carlin

10. "'Tis the night—the night of the grave's delight, and the warlocks are at their play; Ye think that without the wild winds shout, but no, it is they—it is they." –Cleveland Coxe

11. "Halloween wraps fear in innocence, as though it were a slightly sour sweet. Let terror, then, be turned into a treat…" –Nicholas Gordon

12. "On Halloween, witches come true; wild ghosts escape from dreams. Each monster dances in the park." –Nick Gordon

13. "The farther we've gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we've come to need Halloween." –Paula Guran

14. "If human beings had genuine courage, they'd wear their costumes every day of the year, not just on Halloween." –Douglas Coupland

15. "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, 'Tonight is Halloween!'" –Dexter Kozen

16. "The world turned upside down—in a good way—for one black velvet night." –Karen Fortunati

3 of 6

Happy Halloween Quotes for Instagram

Credit: Southern Living

17. "I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner." –Evan Peters

18. "When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween." –Unknown

19. "We have had our summer evenings, now for October eves!" –Humbert Wolfe

20. "Nothing on earth is so beautiful as the final haul on Halloween night." –Steve Almond

21. "There is a child in every one of us who is still a trick-or-treater looking for a brightly-lit front porch." –Robert Brault

22. "Clothes make a statement. Costumes tell a story." –Mason Cooley

23. "Ghosts and goblins come to play on October's final day!" –Rusty Fischer

24. "Halloween is not only about putting on a costume, but it's about finding the imagination and costume within ourselves." –Elvis Duran

Advertisement

4 of 6

Funny Halloween Quotes and Sayings

Credit: Southern Living

25. "Witch parking only. All others will be Toad!" –Unknown

26. "The only thing we have to fear is fear itself…and spiders." –Unknown

27. "Reese's in Peace." –Unknown

28. "This witch can be bribed with chocolate." –Unknown

29. "During the day, I don't believe in ghosts. At night, I'm a little more open-minded." –Unknown

30. "Don't make me get my flying monkeys." –Unknown

31. "Hope all the candies don't go to WAIST." –Unknown

32. "Say boo and scary on." –Unknown

5 of 6

Short Halloween Quotes

Credit: Southern Living

33. "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." – Tim Burton

34. "Werewolves howl. Phantoms prowl. Halloween's upon us now." – Richelle E. Goodrich

35. "Where there is no imagination there is no horror." – Arthur Conan Doyle

36. "There is something haunting in the light of the moon." – Joseph Conrad

37. "Everyone is a moon and has a dark side, which he never shows to anybody." – Mark Twain

38. "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." – L. M. Montgomery

39. "There is nothing that gives more assurance than a mask." – Colette

6 of 6

Halloween Quotes For Kids

Credit: Southern Living

40. "He did the mash/He did the monster mash/The monster mash/It was a graveyard smash." –Bobby "Boris" Pickett, Monster Mash

41. "A candy a day keeps the monsters away." –Unknown

42. "Trick or treat, bag of sweets, ghosts are walking down the street." –Unknown

43. "Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!" –Rusty Fischer

44. "On Halloween you get to become anything that you want to be." –Ava Dellaria

45. "If the broom fits, ride it!" –Unknown

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Zoe Denenberg