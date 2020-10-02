10 Fabulously Festive Throw Pillows to Dress Up Your Sofa for Halloween
Every year when the Halloween season rolls around, most of our decorating efforts tend to center on the front porch. That's the spot that delivers your home's spirited first impression as well as the welcoming (or terrifying) greeting to the neighborhood's pint-sized trick-or-treaters. But with one big question mark surrounding the presence of trick or treaters this year, there's a good chance you're paying extra attention to spookifying your interiors. And that's where throw pillows come in. As perhaps the easiest way to add a hit of Halloween flair to your home, throw pillows are a one-click ticket to a festive home in a flash (and on a budget). Here, we rounded up 10 picks that are sure to appeal to your spooky, silly, or stylish Halloween senses.
Vintage Gothic Throw Pillow Cover
A witch, a cauldron, a raven, a bat—this pillowcase pretty much covers it all (literally…it comes in four sizes). And in an orange-free colorway that'll match any existing palettes.
C&F Home Killin' It Pillow
Your home office deserves some festive flair, too: This throw pillow puts a cheeky Halloween twist on the perfect motivational phrase.
MIULEE Buffalo Check Retro Plaid Pillow
Take the classic Halloween color combo and blend it with a classic fall pattern, and you've got perhaps the most stylish interpretation of a festive pillow there is.
Sanderson Sisters Throw Pillow Cover
The movie reference that everyone is bound to get. A soft textured polyester makes it the perfect place to rest your head during those inevitable scary movie nights.
Fall Farm Pumpkin Patch Pillow
Always dreamt of owning your own pumpkin patch? This pillow is about as close as you can get, with a personalization option so you can make your own mark (hello, perfect wedding gift?). Adorable plaid backing is a major bonus.
GALMAXS7 Halloween Pillow Covers
Make decorating super easy with this four-pack of coordinating covers that slip right onto your existing throw pillows. While this Halloween-themed quartet is great for adding a ghoulish vibe, the set is also available in a more subtle seasonal variety.
Ramirar Watercolor Throw Pillow Cover
A Southerner's favorite phrase for welcoming the season certainly deserves a spot in your Halloween décor. This pillow's linen fabric and watercolor print make it extra cozy.
Pillow Perfect Boo Banner Throw Pillow
There's nothing scary about this adorable lumbar accent pillow, which features a patchwork banner and decorative pom poms at the corners.
Here for the Boos Cotton Pillow Cover
Make your guests (or just yourself) smile with a phrase that's truer than ever in 2022.
Aubrielle Plaid Pumpkin Throw Pillow
Nothing says fall more than a repeating pattern of plaid-filled pumpkins in a seasonal-inspired colorway.
