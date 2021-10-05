15 Halloween Pajama Sets So Spooky, You Won't Sleep a Wink

Fall is all about cozying up as the weather turns chillier, and there's nothing like a pair of Halloween pajamas to welcome the season. There's nothing more festive than having the whole family curled up in matching family Halloween pajamas for a movie night. We've rounded up some of the cutest and scariest pajamas for everyone. Toddler Halloween pajamas and kids' Halloween pajamas are not lacking, with the likes of the Peanuts crew, friendly ghosts, and Jack Skellington joining the lineup. Did we mention that some of these pajamas glow in the dark? Talk about extra spooky. Who knows? The kids might give you a little late-night scare.