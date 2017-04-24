18 Halloween Cake Ideas That Are Frightfully Delicious
Planning a Halloween party this year? While outlandish outfits, carved pumpkins, and boatloads of candy are sure set a spooky scene, you may need more than Snickers, Kit-Kats, and Reese's Pieces to round out your Halloween buffet. Keep the sugar rush going with a slice of Halloween cake that's as scary as it is creative. We have a variety of Halloween cake ideas that will satisfy any sweet tooth and are perfect for on-the-run trick-or-treaters or stay-at-home door greeters. Ditch the candy and pass out these spooktacular Halloween Cake Pops or Mummy Cupcakes. From creepy designs and handcrafted adornments to interesting frosting techniques and sweet surprises, let your imagination and kookiness run wild with Halloween desserts that will guarantee a sweet ending to fright night.
Graveyard Cake
Recipe: Graveyard Cake
Here lies a yummy Halloween cake that is simple to make with ingredients that include espresso shortbread headstones and a special chocolate glaze.
Snickers Cake
Recipe: Snickers Cake
If a Snickers bar is the first treat you unwrap on Halloween, you'll love the candy bar even more in cake form. We sandwiched layers of devil's food cake filled with chopped Snickers bars between an incredibly rich frosting made with caramel candies, chopped peanuts, and dark brown sugar.
Mummy Cupcakes
Recipe: Mummy Cupcakes
These spooktacular cupcakes are a great grab-and-go option for Halloween, and are sure to put a smile on the face of party guests.
Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake
The warm, autumnal flavor of pumpkin spice pairs deliciously with buttery toffee bits like Heath Bits 'O Brickle. This sheet cake starts with a mix, so it's easy to whip up and transport to a Halloween party.
Pumpkin Crunch Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Crunch Cake
The crunchy topping of this cake calls for pumpkin seeds, so it's a great dessert to make after you carve pumpkins with the family.
SweeTARTS and Smarties Tie-Dye Cake
Recipe: SweeTARTS and Smarties Tie-Dye Cake
Looking for a break from chocolate? Try this wonderfully psychedelic sheet cake, colored with Jell-O and topped with colorful candies.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Dump Cake
Between trick-or-treating and getting everyone dressed in their costume, you may be short on time to spend in the kitchen. Luckily, you can still serve a homemade cake with this recipe that requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time.
Halloween Cake Pops
Recipe: Halloween Cake Pops
Claim the most unforgettable house title this Halloween and pass out these bite-sized cake pops to trick-or-treaters.
Milky Way Cake
Recipe: Milky Way Cake
Milky Way lovers will love that this outrageous cake is made with seven candy bars. They're used in the tender chocolate cake layers and as a chunky garnish.
Reese's Cake
Recipe: Reese's Cake
Fans of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups will go crazy for this dark chocolate bundt cake filled with creamy peanut butter frosting and topped with two glazes: chocolate and peanut butter. Raid your kids' candy stash for some extra Reese's cups to chop up for the topping.
Pumpkin Layer Cake Recipe with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pumpkin Layer Cake Recipe with Caramel-Cream Cheese Frosting
You can prepare this cake up to three days in advance and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to serve.
Candy Corn Cake
Recipe: Candy Corn Cake
This colorful three-layer cake will be a hit at a kids' Halloween party-or at an October birthday party. Although it looks impressive, the cake is made with cake mix and store-bought frosting, so it comes together easily.
S'mores Cake
Recipe: S'mores Cake
If your Halloween celebration will include a campfire or cookout, this cake is fit for the occasion.
Pumpkin Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Cake
This layer cake is easy to make and ice. Simply stir all of the ingredients together, bake, and add the frosting between the layers and on top once it's cool.
Candy Corn Cupcakes
Recipe: Candy Corn Cupcakes
Boxed cake mix gets a cute upgrade inspired by Halloween's favorite candy.
Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Magic Cake
A little bit of baking magic happens while this cake bakes with the flan and cake layer swapping places in the pan.
Eyeball Cake Balls
Recipe: Eyeball Cake Balls
Turn Red Velvet Cake into a spooky treat by making it into cake balls and coating them in white chocolate with candy pieces.
Chocolate Ghost Cakes
Recipe: Easy Chocolate Ghost Cakes
Prepare to be spooked by these frightfully delicious treats. Watch how to make these easy ghost cakes here.