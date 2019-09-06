20 Family Halloween Costumes Guaranteed To Win The Costume Contest

By Southern Living Editors Updated August 03, 2022
Credit: A Beautiful Mess

Dress to impress this Halloween by matching the family in these fun and creative Halloween costumes. Halloween night is the one night of the year to bring your A-game to every neighbor's door. This Halloween, why not make it a family affair? If your creativity is running dry, don't fret. We collected the best family Halloween costumes that will certainly steal the show. It's as easy as ordering these family-friendly looks online, but if you enjoy breaking out the craft box, we have inspired looks that are great for a DIY. We gathered everything from iconic Disney costumes from films like Frozen and The Incredibles to party animals and sweet treats. Not to mention, trick or treating will be a breeze with easy-to-spot, matching family members. Snap a picture with the whole crew and make this holiday one to remember. After all, matching with your loved ones will never go out of style.

1 of 20

Rock, Paper, Scissors

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: from $29.95; amazon.com

Turn your favorite childhood game into a family Halloween costume this year. This one is best for adults.

2 of 20

Playing Cards

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com

Game on. These playing card Halloween costumes are both fun and stylish.

3 of 20

Inflatable Tube Dancers

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $39.95; amazon.com

Make people laugh this Halloween with silly inflatable tube dancer costumes. They come with a blower, and the battery will last three to five hours. Just enough time to make a cool appearance at your neighborhoods Halloween party. 

4 of 20

S'mores

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com

What's better than a sweet treat this Halloween? In our eyes, the s'more, the better.

5 of 20

Toy Story

Credit: A Beautiful Mess

BUY IT: $28-43.90; Jessie, Woody, Buzz Lightyear

Stick together with your family this Halloween to infinity and beyond with these fun Toy Story costumes. Check out more ideas at abeautifulmess.com.

6 of 20

The Flintstones

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $129.95; amazon.com

Yabba dabba doo, meet The Flintstones! 

7 of 20

The Incredibles

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $25-36; Mr., Mrs., Jack Jack

Suit up and save the world this Halloween in these incredible costumes.

8 of 20

Superheroes

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $33-47; Superman, Superwoman, Supergirl

Here to save the world one superhero at a time.

9 of 20

Star Wars

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $21-129; Hans Solo, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, lived the Star Wars crew.

10 of 20

Sweet Treats

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $22-33.99; Cookie, Cupcake, Ice-cream Sundae, Doughnut

Got a sweet tooth? There is nothing sweeter than these darling dessert costumes.

11 of 20

Coffee Crew

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $23.99-49.99; Coffee, Barista, Cappuccino

Start your Halloween night off on the right foot with a steaming cup of joe, and the cutest cappuccino you've ever seen.

12 of 20

Despicable Me

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $22.34-88; Inflatable, Women's Minion, Girl Minion, Toddler Onesie

It's easy to spot your minions trick or treating with these bright yellow and blue minion costumes.

13 of 20

Aladdin

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $22.99-59.99; Jasmine, Aladdin, Rajah

Soar through the sky on a magic carpet ride with your family on this enchanting night.

14 of 20

The Addams Family

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $23.61-54.99; Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday

Bring the spookiness factor to the next level this Halloween with The Addams Family costumes.

15 of 20

The Wizard of Oz

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $15.76-51.59; Scarecrow, Dorothy, Lion, Toto

We're off to see the wizard, the wonderful Wizard of Oz! There's no place like home and a well-matched family. Plus, there's a costume for your fury friend too.

16 of 20

Frozen

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $27.50-47.99; Kristoff, Anna, Elsa, Olaf

Do you want to build a snowman? Olaf would approve of these Frozen themed costumes for your family.

17 of 20

Peter Pan

Credit: A Beautiful Mess

BUY IT: $25.99-34.99; Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, Wendy, Captain Hook

Take your adventurous family to Neverland this Halloween with these fittingly adorable Peter Pan costumes. Check out more costume ideas at abeautifulmess.com.

18 of 20

The Seven Dwarves

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

This costume is simple, yet effective. It'll be hard to lose your group in a crowd with the dwarf hats! Match with a DIY shirt that says which dwarf you are.

19 of 20

Three Little Pigs

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $28.99 each; amazon.com

Have fun on Halloween in these inflatable pig costumes. No need to worry about your house being blown down!

20 of 20

Fruit Salad

Credit: amazon.com

BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com

Yummy, yummy! Even grown-up kids will have fun in this group costume. 

By Southern Living Editors