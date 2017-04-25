Unique Pumpkin Carving Ideas

Thrill trick-or-treaters with a parliament of owl pumpkins crafted with woodworking tools. Entertaining expert Katie Jacobs recommends "putting battery-operated candles or Christmas lights inside."

How-To

For the large owl: Drill two small holes, and use toothpicks to attach smaller pumpkins as eyes and tiny pieces as the ears and beak. With woodworking tools (Jacobs ordered hers from Amazon), punch a pattern below the beak to resemble feathers.

For the other owls: Carve large holes for eyes and smaller diamonds for the beaks. Add details with woodworking tools, or hot-glue bleached pumpkin seeds around the eyes and on the sides of the owls.

Tip

Carve and empty the pumpkin from the bottom to avoid disturbing the stem.