Home Depot's Too-Cute Hocus Pocus Inflatable is a Must for Halloween

Dead man's toe, this is cute!

We've said it before, and we'll say it again: it's never too early to start shopping for holiday décor. And with summer winding down, it's high time we start thinking about Halloween.

HOCUS POCUS Sisters Credit: Buena Vista/courtesy Everett Collection

First on our list is a whimsical lawn decoration that pays tribute to one of our all-time favorite Halloween movies: Hocus Pocus. The 4.5-foot ″Sisters Scene″ inflatable decoration from Home Depot will be the star of your front yard this spooky season. Featuring all three Sanderson sisters and their wild hairdos, the witchy trio holds a sign that reads "I Put a Spell On You…Happy Halloween!" BUY IT: $129; homedepot.com.

Hocus Pocus Halloween Lawn Inflatable Credit: Home Depot

This moderately scary inflatable is weatherproof, which makes it perfect for outdoor placement either on a porch or on the lawn. "Sisters Scene" also self-inflates and comes with stakes and tethers so you don't have to worry about it blowing away.

"This is such a fun decoration for Halloween," one customer wrote. "The colors are vibrant and eye catching. It has to be plugged in to operate the fan that inflates it. It is a Happy Halloween type decoration that kids will really like."

"This inflatable is really cute," another satisfied shopper wrote, adding that it inflates in less than a minute and deflates easily. "The detail is good and it a great likeness to the three witches/sisters. The lighted inside is just right for a nighttime event."