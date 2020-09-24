22 Wickedly Cute Halloween Throw Blankets
Ghouls, goblins, ghosts, oh my! Spooky season is finally upon us. It's time to pull out the hocus pocus and deck the halls for Halloween. Pretty soon, sticky cobwebs will be covering the hedges in your neighbors' yards, and the glowing grins of carved jack-o'-lanterns will be lighting up porches all around the block. Pair your pumpkins with pots of colorful mums (one of fall's favorite flowers) and throw a festive wreath on the door to boost October curb appeal even more.
Halloween decorating doesn't have to stop there. Dress up your interiors with wickedly cute decor that will quickly get the whole family into the holiday spirit. Set out pieces every little monster will love like Amazon's best-selling ceramic tree or decorate a full-size faux Halloween tree.
October brings (hopefully) crisper temperatures in the South. After a chilly evening of trick-or-treating or haunted hayrides, we're curling up under these warm-but-festive blankets to watch our favorite Halloween flicks or listen to chilling ghost stories. Easily amp up spooky seasonal charm around the house by draping an orange-and-white blanket over an arm of the couch, or decorate the kids' rooms by throwing a Halloween-themed blanket over their usual bedding. Shop our favorite cozy throws that celebrate the season.
Skeleton Woven Throw Blanket
Two skeletons in love—or, at least, on very amicable terms—lightens the sinister Halloween spirit.
Candy Corn Treat Fleece Throw Blanket
Trick or treat? This candy corn blanket makes the answer obvious. Now just excuse us as we run to the store…
Pumpkin Black Cat Throw Blanket
With a black cat ready to pounce, this pumpkin throw blanket lends that spooky touch to your couch or bed.
Something Wicked This Way Fleece Throw Blanket
For the poetic among us, and admirers of the Bard, something wicked comes your way.
Chunky Knit Throw Blanket
This chunky chenille knit is the epitome of cozy and the perfect hiding spot for covering your eyes during scary movies. Bonus: kid-proof, pet-friendly, and durable.
Pumpkin Spice Throw Blanket
Is it really fall without a little pumpkin spice? Snuggle up under your favorite beverage in the form of coffee and doughnuts.
Plaid Fall Leaves Blanket
Get into the fall spirit with this gingham fall leaves fleece throw.
Terracotta Linen Throw Blanket
The rich hue of this blanket makes it a beautiful addition to your home for the entire fall and winter season.
Watercolor Pumpkins Throw Blanket
Artsy pumpkins splash across this coral fleece blanket and can hang out on your couch all the way until Thanksgiving.
Hocus Pocus Blanket
This blanket is anything but hocus pocus: It's fluffy, it's cozy, it's warm. Curl up on the couch for another re-run of The Adams Family on Halloween night.
Witch Legs Throw Blanket
These playful witch legs are sure to be a hit with kids and adults alike.
Psychic Reading Throw Blanket
Fancy a visit to the psychic? Crystal balls, private readings, and tarot cards promise fortunes told and questions answered with this throw blanket.
Autumn Words Fleece Throw Blanket
This blanket reminds us of everything that's good about fall. We can't resist.
Riback Fleece Throw Blanket
We love a little pun, and these ghosts are happy to sing it from the rooftops.
Black Cat House Throw Blanket
He may look grouchy, but this cat means well. While he's not exactly cheery, he brings the spirit of the season.
Witch Better Have My Candy Throw Blanket
We hope you've already stocked up on a hearty supply of Goo Goo clusters.
Pumpkins Fleece Throw
Dress up the living room by draping a soft throw with watercolor pumpkins over the back of the sofa.
Sandrah Throw Blanket
This woven boho throw's black-and-orange color palette is subtle enough to stay out year-round.
Halloween Boo Buffalo Check Fleece Throw Blanket
Curl up under this cozy buffalo check blanket for Halloween movie marathons.
Microplush Bed Blanket
This velveteen orange throw feels just right from Halloween to Thanksgiving.
Glow in the Dark Throw Blanket
Bring some hocus pocus to kids' rooms with a fuzzy glow-in-the-dark blanket for bedtime.
Candy Corn Throw Blanket
This fuzzy throw is no tricks and all treats.