22 Wickedly Cute Halloween Throw Blankets

Ghouls, goblins, ghosts, oh my! Spooky season is finally upon us. It's time to pull out the hocus pocus and deck the halls for Halloween. Pretty soon, sticky cobwebs will be covering the hedges in your neighbors' yards, and the glowing grins of carved jack-o'-lanterns will be lighting up porches all around the block. Pair your pumpkins with pots of colorful mums (one of fall's favorite flowers) and throw a festive wreath on the door to boost October curb appeal even more.

Halloween decorating doesn't have to stop there. Dress up your interiors with wickedly cute decor that will quickly get the whole family into the holiday spirit. Set out pieces every little monster will love like Amazon's best-selling ceramic tree or decorate a full-size faux Halloween tree.

October brings (hopefully) crisper temperatures in the South. After a chilly evening of trick-or-treating or haunted hayrides, we're curling up under these warm-but-festive blankets to watch our favorite Halloween flicks or listen to chilling ghost stories. Easily amp up spooky seasonal charm around the house by draping an orange-and-white blanket over an arm of the couch, or decorate the kids' rooms by throwing a Halloween-themed blanket over their usual bedding. Shop our favorite cozy throws that celebrate the season.