It's Never Too Early To Shop This Ceramic Halloween Tree—Before It Sells Out This Fall
As much as summer has charmed us with its abundance of juicy tomatoes (for making savory tomato pies and mayo-laden tomato sandwiches) and selection of water activities such as tubing down lazy rivers and jumping into hidden blue holes, there is nothing quite like the holiday season. From when football starts in September to when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's Eve, this special time of year in the South is nonstop fun and festivities.
Autumn is all about preparation, and it all starts with decorating. Beyond new themed baubles, Southerners can't resist bringing back the retro holiday decorations that once filled their own childhood homes. Those who remember the colorful ceramic Christmas trees made popular in the 1970s have lucked out, because those ceramic trees won't be collecting dust in the attic just yet. The vintage holiday item is gracing countertops and mantles everywhere—and not just at Christmas. It's taking over other holidays, including Halloween. In fact, Amazon's top-selling Halloween ceramic tree has gotten so popular in recent years that it continuously sells out again and again, even before October hits.
Right now, fate remains in favor, because all styles of the tree are in stock and ready to grace your countertops with ghoulish style. The 9-inch and 15-inch ceramic Halloween trees are topped with illuminated jack-o-lanterns and dotted with orange and purple bulbs to light up the room with a subtle Halloween glow. Plus, it's battery-operated and can be set to a timer of 6 or 8 hours to ensure you can turn it on and forget about it.
And for those who prefer more Halloween cheer, this themed tree will look great next to your kitchen candy bowl.
If you're looking to liven up your home come Halloween, these vintage-style ceramic trees have all the spook, gloom, and nostalgia you're looking for. Stock up now before each sell out for the season.