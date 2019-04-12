These Graduation Party Recipes Will Earn You Top Honors

Graduating, whether from high school, college, or any graduate school, is a huge deal that deserves to be celebrated. Celebrating is something Southerners have never taken issue with, especially when there's ample homemade food involved. These are the best graduation party food ideas to show your grad how proud you are of them. Everyone will be happy with party classics like ham biscuits and deviled eggs, and you can mix in new favorites like roasted broccoli salad and our latest spin on potato skins. You can't forget dessert when you talk about festivities, because every party needs to end on a sweet note. Instead of ordering one, try a homemade chocolate chip cookie cake, or send your grad off to the real world with a decadent Texas sheet cake. Whatever recipes you choose for your graduation party, be sure your graduate feels the love. These ideas will end the school year on the best note.