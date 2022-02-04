The Best Graduation Bible Verses To Celebrate and Encourage Graduates
Graduation, whether from high school or college, is an exciting milestone for both the graduate and those who love them. Although graduation is a time to celebrate, it can also be a time of change and uncertainty for many graduates. As seasons of life change, the Bible is a great place to turn for comfort and inspiration. These Bible verses will help graduates celebrate all that they have accomplished while also giving them encouragement for the future.
Whether you're looking for an inspirational Bible verse to write in a card, to put on a graduation announcement, to use as an Instagram caption, or even to put on the top of a graduation hat, this list of Bible verses is sure to have the perfect one for the occasion. These are the best Bible verses to celebrate and encourage graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their life.
Psalm 20:4
"May he give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed."
Jeremiah 29:11
"For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."
Proverbs 3:6
"Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight."
Proverbs 16:3
"Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans."
Joshua 1:9
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go."
Psalm 126:3
"The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."
Colossians 3:23
"Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters, since you know that you will receive an inheritance from the Lord as a reward. It is the Lord Christ you are serving."
Psalm 37:4
"Delight thyself also in the Lord; and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart."
James 1:12
"Blessed is the one who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him."
Psalm 5:12
"For surely O Lord, you bless the righteous; You surround them with your favor as with a shield."
Deuteronomy 31:6
"Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the Lord your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you."
Isaiah 26:4
"Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord, the Lord himself, is the Rock eternal."
Ephesians 2:10
"For we are God's handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do."
Matthew 5:16
"In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven."
Numbers 6:24-26
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."