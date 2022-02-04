The Best Graduation Bible Verses To Celebrate and Encourage Graduates

Graduation, whether from high school or college, is an exciting milestone for both the graduate and those who love them. Although graduation is a time to celebrate, it can also be a time of change and uncertainty for many graduates. As seasons of life change, the Bible is a great place to turn for comfort and inspiration. These Bible verses will help graduates celebrate all that they have accomplished while also giving them encouragement for the future.



Whether you're looking for an inspirational Bible verse to write in a card, to put on a graduation announcement, to use as an Instagram caption, or even to put on the top of a graduation hat, this list of Bible verses is sure to have the perfect one for the occasion. These are the best Bible verses to celebrate and encourage graduates as they embark on the next chapter of their life.